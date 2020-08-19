Eager to Get Even

The 76ers will look to even up their first-round playoff matchup with the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series, set for Wednesday in Orlando.

After narrowly dropping a back-and-forth Game 1, the Sixers will look to continue activating Joel Embiid, who finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds.

Also on the Sixers' to-do list? Take better care of the basketball. They committed 18 giveaways in Monday's 109-101 loss.

Reflecting on the team’s Game 1 performance at Tuesday’s practice, Brett Brown and Tobias Harris (15 pts, 8 reb, 8 ast) commended Shake Milton for his impressive first playoff outing.

Milton finished with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including a trio of 3-pointers, along with three assists in 26 minutes.

“I thought Shake really had an outstanding game,” Brett Brown said. “I thought he was really good. After watching the tape, I think he was better than I even thought as the game was playing out.”

“For his first playoff game, I thought he played really well,” Harris added. “He was able to make shots. He put us in the right positions.”

During Game 1, Milton noticed a change in the vibe, and a collective awareness of the heightened competition.

“You can definitely tell the intensity picks up a little bit. You can tell how you see guys focusing, and locking in - that stakes are higher. Physicality turns up a little bit.”

After Milton grinded his way into the rotation, then into the starting line-up, his journey over the last seven months is one worth commending.

“To fast forward his career, and say he’s a starting point guard of a pretty good team, is quite a path that he has taken since he was drafted [54th overall],” Brown said.

Harris says his young point guard is only getting better.

“Throughout this whole playoff run, he’ll continue to feel more comfortable, and continue to build his confidence with his shots and his reps. I thought he did a great job yesterday.”

Ater the Game 1 turnovers, Brown, Harris, and Milton all agreed that limiting those mistakes will be paramount moving forward.

“I feel good about where the team’s going,” Milton said. “I know we’ve got a couple things to correct, but I’m feeling good about it.”

Listen to our Game 2 preview on The BroadCast Podcast:

Wednesday’s Game 2 matchup tips at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Young Celtics Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 61 points in Monday’s matchup, while Kemba Walker added 19.

After suffering an ankle sprain in Game 1, Gordon Hayward will miss significant time, including the remainder of the Round 1 series with the Sixers. In Game 1, Hayward contributed 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, and four steals for Boston.

In his 52 appearances this season, Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. In Hayward’s absence, the Celtics’ bench will be relied on to make an impact, after scoring just eight combined points in Game 1.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBCSP+ / TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic