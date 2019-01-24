During Key Stretch, Defense Showing Signs of Growth

On the surface, the box score didn’t suggest a lockdown defensive performance.

San Antonio shot 57.3 percent from the field, the second-highest mark this season for a 76ers’ opponent.

On top of that, the Spurs were lights-out from beyond the arc, backing up their league-leading pedigree by nailing 48.1 percent of their 3-point tries (13-27).

Had you watched the closing moments of Wednesday’s offensive-oriented affair at The Center, however, the truth would have revealed itself:

With the game was on the line, the Sixers stiffened.

After Marco Belinelli’s impressive three made it 120-112 in favor of San Antonio with 2:48 to play, the Sixers’ prospects seemed iffy.

But if a run is to be made, it has to start somewhere, right?

First, there was Wilson Chandler’s successful contest of a DeMar DeRozan foul line jumper. The stop paved the way for a quick transition dunk from Ben Simmons, and the fuse was lit.

Next came Joel Embiid’s emphatic block from behind on DeRozan’s interior scoop shot. Simmons tracked down the loose ball, led another break, and hit Landry Shamet in the corner for a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to three, 120-117.

YOU LOVE TO SEE IT! pic.twitter.com/j6np6iKeZ4 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 24, 2019

On San Antonio’s ensuing possession, the Sixers again clamped down. This time, Chandler and Embiid teamed up to drive DeRozan out of the lane, and instead settle for a kick out pass.

Derrick White - with Shamet’s left hand in his face - was forced to hurry a perimeter heave as the shotclock was winding down. The shot was a miss, and the rebound went to Simmons.

Once Simmons got the Sixers got settled in the halfcourt, JJ Redick popped outside for a triple. Not only did he hit it, he was fouled by Rudy Gay.

The successful 4-point sequence nudged the Sixers in front, 121-120, with 60 seconds remaining.

That was still the score with 7.6 seconds to go, and the All-Star DeRozan threatening to give the Spurs a late lead.

Chandler had other plans. He kept DeRozan, one of the league’s top isolation scorers, in front of him all the way, ultimately coming up with a left-handed swat of what would have been a go-ahead runner.

San Antonio was forced to foul, and the Sixers tacked on a free throw from Corey Brewer. Simmons then poked away the Spurs’ final in-bounds pass to secure an impressive 122-120 victory.

Of course, the Sixers’ furious scramble on Wednesday wouldn’t have been possible without some big shots in crunchtime. But really, it was their six straight defensive stops that formed the backbone of the team’s decisive, 10-0, game-ending spurt.

The ending of the game lent further support to the notion that the Sixers’ defense is headed in the right direction.

“I feel like we’re coming together defensively,” said Brett Brown. “There were times tonight I felt we had lapses. But I’ll tell you what - when it mattered and it mattered most, defensively we were there.”

Run the numbers, and progress will be clear to see.

The past five games, the last four of which have come against elite squads (Indiana, Oklahoma City, Houston, and San Antonio), the Sixers have generated a combined defensive rating of 104.7. That figure is 3.2 points per 100 possessions better than the team’s season-long average of 107.9, which is still pretty good, at 10th-lowest in the NBA.

At the current rate the Sixers are giving up points, though, they’d rank among the league’s top five defensively. Also worth noting is that the club has managed to hold its own on defense the past two games in the absence of all-league defender Jimmy Butler (wrist).

As for the factors responsible for the Sixers’ recent tightening on D, the theories depend on whom you ask.

JJ Redick might tell you it’s been a matter of playing desperate. T.J. McConnell thinks more peer-to-peer accountability has made a difference. To Landry Shamet, the Sixers’ modest defensive improvement is a reflection of a team that’s becoming more cohesive.

Getting into the granular subtleties of coach speak, Brown says the Sixers have changed a few things up, specifically regarding the rules applying to their help side floor spots. The last thing the team wants is to be left vulnerable to quality 3-point looks.

More than nitty gritty schematic details, Brown believes holistic ingredients have been driving the Sixers’ defensive growth.

“Without a doubt, there have been big strides,” said the sixth-year head coach. “I think the connectivity with the players, the communication with the players is starting to take shape. If you pound that rock long enough, some things will start to splinter and split.”

Brown has had no problems deploying his chisel.

“We have made some minor adjustments, but in general, I think the frequency with which we say and do things and the [consistent] messaging is starting to creep in. I think defensively, we have reaped the benefit of that, and most importantly, the group’s spirit is excellent. There really is a tightness emerging amongst our team. That maybe is the foundation of everything.”

For now, the Sixers are getting results, and with a host of playoff-caliber foes on the schedule, the timing couldn’t be better.