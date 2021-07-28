Draft 2021 | Delivering in the Draft

As the 76ers prepare for Thursday’s NBA Draft, the team finds itself in familiar territory - picking outside of the lottery, but with options at its disposal.

The Sixers have seen success in the latter stages of the draft in recent years, acquiring young players who have quickly grown into key contributors.

As the team prepares for draft night with picks no. 28 and no. 50, here’s a look back at a few of its recent selections:

Tyrese Maxey - 2020, Round: 1 / Pick: 21

In his first NBA season, Maxey turned heads in the regular and postseason alike. The rookie averaged 8.0 points and 2.0 assists in 15.3 minutes per game.

When given the opportunity to play heavier minutes, the former Kentucky Wildcat stepped unafraid into a larger role. Maxey scored in double-figures in every game in which he played at least 24 minutes, headlined by his 39-point outing on Jan. 9 against Denver.

Maxey also rose to the occasion in the 2021 playoffs, including his 16-point, seven-rebound performance in the Sixers’ Game 6 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He finished in double-figures four times in his first playoff run.

Paul Reed - 2020, Round: 2 / Pick: 58

Drafted 58th overall after his junior campaign at DePaul, Reed also made a name for himself in his first campaign, earning both Rookie of the Year and MVP honors in the 2021 G League Bubble.

During his decorated season with the Delaware Blue Coats, Paul averaged 22.3 points,11.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.8 blocks in his 31.5 minutes per game. He shot 58.8% from the field and 44.4% from long range.

Paul appeared in 26 games with the Sixers, averaging 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game.

Matisse Thybulle - 2019, Round: 1 / Pick: 20

Drafted 20th overall by the Boston Celtics and traded to the 76ers on draft night, Thybulle began making his mark on the Sixers early and often.

In his rookie season, the defensive ace averaged 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game, stats which rose in his sophomore season, when he averaged 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

The former Washington Husky impressed on both ends in the 2021 playoffs, particularly in the Sixers' second-round matchup with the Hawks. Thybulle averaged 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 53.6% from the field and 38.9% from deep.

Thybulle’s impressive 2020-21 campaign was rewarded with 2nd Team All-Defense honors, as he became the first player in NBA history to make an All-Defense team while averaging just 20.0 minutes per game.

Shake Milton - 2018, Round: 2 / Pick: 54

Milton has made major strides in each of his three NBA seasons since getting drafted 54th in 2018.

Milton appeared in 20 NBA games as a rookie (4.4 ppg), 40 games as a sophomore (9.4 ppg), and 63 in his junior campaign (13.0 ppg).

In the 2020-21 season, Milton became a rotation mainstay, averaging 13.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 45.0% from the field, and finishing in double-figures in 44 of his 63 appearances.

Isaiah Joe - 2020, Round: 2 / Pick: 49

Drafted 49th overall out of the University of Arkansas, Joe showed promise in his rookie season, in minutes for both the Sixers and Blue Coats.

Joe appeared in 41 NBA games in the 2020-21 season, averaging 3.7 points in 9.3 minutes per game. He reached double-figures six times, highlighted by his 18-point, 4-assist, 2-steal outing at Atlanta on Jan. 11.