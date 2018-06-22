Draft 2018 | Shamet Eager to Contribute

Written for Sixers.com by Ryan O'Neil.

When the draft wrapped up at 12:02 Friday morning, the 76ers had picked up three exciting prospects: Zhaire Smith, Landry Shamet, and Shake Milton. Smith and Shamet, the team’s two first-round picks, were introduced in Camden, NJ on Friday.

According to some draft experts, Shamet was not expected to be taken in the first round, but the Sixers went with the 6-foot-5 Wichita State product at no. 26. He projects as a combo guard.

“I try to stay away from (mock drafts),” Shamet said. “At the end of the day, people making those mock drafts aren’t the ones making those decisions.”

Shamet, who shot 44.0 percent from three in his college career, has the potential to space the floor, and possesses the ability to attack the basket, as well. His skill set makes him an appealing player for the Sixers, a team that embraces outside shooting.

Shamet will do whatever he can to contribute to his new team.

“At the end of the day, I just want to be a player that’s known to do whatever a coach needs me to do,” he told the media on Friday. “Whatever the staff or my team needs me to do, that’s what I’m going to be. So, just kind of letting it play out, controlling what I can control. Coming in and working hard and doing what I can on a day-to-day basis.”

While playing for coach Gregg Marshall at Wichita State, Shamet played with Fred VanVleet (Raptors) and Ron Baker (Knicks). So, he is comfortable with battling for playing time. In fact, he is enthusiastic about the opportunity.

“I think competition is healthy,” said Shamet. “It fosters growth and winning. I’m excited about it.”

Coach Brown spoke highly about Shamet Friday.

“When we studied him, and he confirmed it when he came in for his workout, there was a vast variety of offensive skills that suggest that he can just play basketball. I think he’s a combo guard, he certainly can shoot. And when you started looking at the creative playmaking and his handle, his vision, finding people, you just felt like that can translate to a modern day player. He is a competitive player, and when I watch him play defensively, and then you project out him getting stronger, and being able to navigate through the pin-down series, pick-and-roll series of NBA offense, that’s going to be the area that I focus on him the most.”

Shamet is also aware of the importance of his defense.

When asked about the aspect of his game that he would like to improve, he said, “Physicality on the defensive end. It’s a different level from the college level. On the professional level, you’re going against grown men every night. So, continue to get stronger and learning how to be an efficient defender on the next level.”