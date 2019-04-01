The 76ers are on the road again, stopping in three cities over parts of six days. It’s the last trek of considerable length in the regular season.

DOING GOOD THROUGH GRUB

The pressure, it’s real.

Up against the clock, with no margin for error.

Best nail the execution, or risk letting the entire group down.

Such is the name of the game when it comes to the 76ers’ rookie pre-flight grub run.

Much like other teams in the NBA, and other professional sports squads too, the Sixers entrust their first-year players with taking care of a hefty food order to bring on the plane before the start of a road trip.

For the club’s current three-game trek, Haywood Highsmith got the nod.

With he, fellow two-way contract player Shake Milton, and 2018 first-rounder Zhaire Smith having spent most of the season with the Delaware Blue Coats, the burden of the food pick-ups this year has fallen primarily to Jonah Bolden, the rookie who’s been with the Sixers the most.

Prior to Friday’s departure to Minneapolis, Bolden was more than happy to pass the baton to Highsmith.

“We had a practice before this trip, and Jonah told me it was my turn to do it, so I made the order. I asked people what they want.”

A task that is certainly easier said than done, especially when there are 15 other hungry bellies to fill (the Sixers have a You Fly, We Buy arrangement; Highsmith was later reimbursed by his teammates for the cost of the food).

“It’s just a process of getting all the food, making sure everything’s there. You make sure everything’s right, and just do your job as a rookie.”

Jotting down what each player wants is only part of the challenge. Highsmith of course had to verify that all the food was prepared accurately, too.

“I told the person ringing me up, ‘Alright, this is a big order, you ready? I play for the 76ers. I’m doing this because I’m a rookie.’ She was very nice, she did everything right. Then I just had to wait for the order after that. It was a nice smooth process.”

Highsmith got to the airport with plenty of time to spare.

“I was trying to time it out, trying to make sure I wasn’t late. I was one of the first guys there, definitely, because I had to make more than one trip to get on the plane and carry all the food.”

While there might be some mild stress associated with carrying out a mission of this nature, Highsmith said the payoff felt good. The 22-year old undrafted Wheeling Jesuit product is a rookie, after all, and like most young guys, he’s simply eager to make a good impression and earn the respect and trust of older teammates.

Whether it’s going on a food run, or being responsible for post-game towels in the locker room, these types of assignments are means to an end.

When the Sixers’ plane touched down Friday in the Twin Cities, Highsmith got props from the rest of the players for a job well done. The experience gave him another story to tell from what’s already been a memorable first NBA season.