In Detroit, Team Wins Third Straight

The 76ers (12-5) notched their third straight win Saturday, a 114-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons (3-13), on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Pistons took a two-point advantage into halftime, but for the second time in as many days, the Sixers’ offense came out strong in the third quarter, taking a 33-25 advantage in the frame, and holding off Detroit’s late push en route to victory.

“We just needed to survive the game, and I thought our guys did that,” Doc Rivers said postgame. “[I’m] really happy with the win. It was a road win, which we need to keep chalking those up.”

Joel Embiid led the way for the Sixers once again, finishing with 33-point, 14-rebounds double-double. Saturday marks Embiid’s third straight 30-plus point double-double.

In a game that featured eight lead changes and 14 ties, Ben Simmons also came up big for the Sixers, getting it done on both ends.

The Sixers remain undefeated (9-0) when the starting unit of Embiid, Simmons, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, and Danny Green plays together.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with 33 points, 14 rebounds (including a team-high five offensive boards), an assist, a steal, and two blocks. He got to the foul line 17 times (12-17 FT), and shot 50.0% from the field (10-20).

.@sixers @JoelEmbiid has now posted at least 30 pts & 10 rebs in each of his last 3 games. It's the 4th time in his career he's had such a streak span at least 3 games. The only other 76ers w/ as many three-game 30-10 streaks as Embiid are Barkley and Chamberlain. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 24, 2021

Ben Simmons

Simmons came out hot, scoring eight points in the first quarter, and 16 points in the first half. The All-Star finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and a block.



Simmons got to the free throw line 12 times (season-high), making 10 of his foul shots, including two late free throws to help seal the victory with 21.1 seconds remaining.

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and two blocks. Harris has now scored at least 17 points in his last 11 outings.

Seth Curry

Curry added 14 points, three rebounds, an assist, and two steals. Curry has now scored in double figures in nine of his 10 appearances as a Sixer.

Quote to Note:

Harris says the team is still improving:

“We’re still a work in progress, at the end of the day. We’ve been successful thus far, and we still have a ways to go. I think that’s a beautiful thing… we can still get it up another few notches.”

Up Next:

The Sixers will face the Pistons once again Monday, with an opportunity to sweep their fourth series of the season.

In Saturday’s meeting, Detroit’s balanced performance featured double-figure performances from seven players, led by Wayne Ellington’s 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

The Sixers’ defense held Jerami Grant - who has led the Pistons in scoring this season - to shoot just 3-19 from the field. Grant finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block.