In Detroit, Team Wins Third Straight
The 76ers (12-5) notched their third straight win Saturday, a 114-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons (3-13), on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Pistons took a two-point advantage into halftime, but for the second time in as many days, the Sixers’ offense came out strong in the third quarter, taking a 33-25 advantage in the frame, and holding off Detroit’s late push en route to victory.
“We just needed to survive the game, and I thought our guys did that,” Doc Rivers said postgame. “[I’m] really happy with the win. It was a road win, which we need to keep chalking those up.”
Joel Embiid led the way for the Sixers once again, finishing with 33-point, 14-rebounds double-double. Saturday marks Embiid’s third straight 30-plus point double-double.
In a game that featured eight lead changes and 14 ties, Ben Simmons also came up big for the Sixers, getting it done on both ends.
The Sixers remain undefeated (9-0) when the starting unit of Embiid, Simmons, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, and Danny Green plays together.
Key Contributors:
-
Joel Embiid
-
Embiid finished with 33 points, 14 rebounds (including a team-high five offensive boards), an assist, a steal, and two blocks. He got to the foul line 17 times (12-17 FT), and shot 50.0% from the field (10-20).
.@sixers @JoelEmbiid has now posted at least 30 pts & 10 rebs in each of his last 3 games. It's the 4th time in his career he's had such a streak span at least 3 games.
The only other 76ers w/ as many three-game 30-10 streaks as Embiid are Barkley and Chamberlain.
h/t @Stathead
— Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 24, 2021
-
Ben Simmons
-
Simmons came out hot, scoring eight points in the first quarter, and 16 points in the first half. The All-Star finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and a block.
-
Simmons got to the free throw line 12 times (season-high), making 10 of his foul shots, including two late free throws to help seal the victory with 21.1 seconds remaining.
-
Tobias Harris
-
Harris finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and two blocks. Harris has now scored at least 17 points in his last 11 outings.
-
Seth Curry
-
Curry added 14 points, three rebounds, an assist, and two steals. Curry has now scored in double figures in nine of his 10 appearances as a Sixer.
Quote to Note:
Harris says the team is still improving:
“We’re still a work in progress, at the end of the day. We’ve been successful thus far, and we still have a ways to go. I think that’s a beautiful thing… we can still get it up another few notches.”
Up Next:
The Sixers will face the Pistons once again Monday, with an opportunity to sweep their fourth series of the season.
In Saturday’s meeting, Detroit’s balanced performance featured double-figure performances from seven players, led by Wayne Ellington’s 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists.
The Sixers’ defense held Jerami Grant - who has led the Pistons in scoring this season - to shoot just 3-19 from the field. Grant finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block.