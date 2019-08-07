Details for Shore Tour Announced

The Philadelphia 76ers announced today details for the team’s annual 76ers Summer Shore Tour, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at PigDog Bar BQ in Wildwood, New Jersey. The free event continues the team’s 20-year tradition of visiting its fans at the Jersey Shore for summertime events. 76ers Summer Shore Tour will feature 76ers ENT, DJ Ghost and the Stixers.

“The popularity of the 76ers and the NBA has grown the sport into a yearlong, sought-after commodity, making 76ers Summer Shore Tour one of the best events of the year,” Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said. “Bringing the 76ers brand ‘down the shore’ and interacting with our fans during beach season is a great opportunity. We look forward to seeing many of our fans next weekend in Wildwood as we continue to inch closer to another fun season in 2019-20.”

Entry to 76ers Summer Shore Tour is free. Food and beverage will available for purchase at PigDog Bar BQ, one of the most popular restaurants on Morey’s Piers on Wildwood’s boardwalk. The location is set to feature plenty of 76ers branding, including a massive inflatable replica of the team’s Ballin’ Ben mascot. Games and activities on-site will include pop-a-shot, sand art, cornhole, ladder ball and several more.

Also at 76ers Shore Tour, fans can register their children ages 4 to 14 for the 76ers Kids Club, presented by Five Below. All members will receive a 76ers-branded backpack and lanyard, a Spalding NBA-regulation basketball, two Ballin’ Ben T-shirts, a $5 Five Below gift card, one ticket voucher to a Delaware Blue Coats 2019-20 regular-season home game, a discount coupon to the 76ers Team Store, an official Kids Club Membership Card and more.

For more information on 76ers Summer Shore Tour, fans may visit sixers.com/shoretour.