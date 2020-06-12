On This Date | Snow Earns Sportsmanship Award

On this day in 2000, Eric Snow earned the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

The Sportsmanship Award honors the player who best represents the “ideals of sportsmanship on the court with ethical behavior, fair play, and integrity.”

Playing alongside Allen Iverson in the 1999-2000 season, Snow averaged 9.8 points, 7.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Drafted 43rd overall in 1995, Snow spent three seasons in Seattle before joining the 76ers for the next seven seasons. Known for his steadfast defensive presence, Snow earned All-Defensive team honors as a Sixer in 2002-03.

After retiring from the NBA in 2009, Snow went on to join the coaching staffs of Southern Methodist and Florida Atlantic Universities, and today, is the associate head coach for the G League Texas Legends.

Winners of the Sportsmanship award include former Sixers Elton Brand (2006) and Kyle Korver (2015).