On This Date | Simmons Drafted First Overall

On this date in 2016, Ben Simmons became a 76er.

Drafted first overall, Simmons joined the Sixers after his freshman campaign at Louisiana State University, where he averaged 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. At the time, he was the third no. 1 pick in franchise history.

Just a few years later, the Melbourne, Australia native has already had an illustrious NBA career, highlighted by Rookie of the Year honors, back-to-back All-Star selections, and back-to-back playoff appearances.

Over the course of his first three NBA seasons, Simmons has averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Prior to the suspension of the 2019-20 season, Simmons led the league in steals per game (2.1 spg) and total steals (115).