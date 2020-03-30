On This Date | Raising the Round Mound to the Rafters

On March 30, 2001, the 76ers gave Charles Barkley one of the organization's highest honors, raising his former No. 34 jersey into the rafters at The Center.

Barkley, the seventh player in Sixers’ franchise history to have his number retired, played with Philadelphia for the first eight seasons of his 16-year NBA career.

After making the 1984-85 All-Rookie team, Barkley went on to make six straight All-Star teams as a Sixer (11 selections overall), including earning All-Star MVP honors in 1991.

Barkley topped the league in rebounding during the 1986-87 season (14.6 RPG), and led the league in total offensive boards for three straight seasons, from 1986-1989.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006, the Leeds, Alabama native finished his career with 12,546 rebounds - good for the 19th-highest total in NBA history.

Eighteen years after his jersey retirement, Barkley was enshrined with a statue on the Sixers’ Legends Walk prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.