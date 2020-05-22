On This Date | Philadelphia Finally Lands NBA Franchise

On this day in 1963, Philadelphia officially became an NBA city.

The Syracuse Nationals franchise was born in 1949, and moved to Philadelphia 14 years later when the team was purchased by Irv Kosloff, a Philadelphia native.

The Nationals, which won an NBA title in 1955, remained the 'Nationals' for the summer, before officially changing their name to the '76ers' on Aug. 6.

Just four years later, in 1967, those 76ers won a championship of their own behind a team led by then-future Hall-of-Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Billy Cunningham, Hal Greer and Chet Walker.