On This Date | Milestone Highlights Malone's Longevity

March of 1994 was a historic month for Hall of Famer Moses Malone.

On March 27th, in the 76ers’ 124-122 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics, he passed fellow Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes to move into third-place on the NBA’s all-time games played list (1,304).

Just days prior, on March 22nd, Malone - a 13-time All-Star - passed Hayes on the all-time scoring list, by scoring his 27,314th point.

Malone reached both milestones in the penultimate season of his 21-year professional career. It was the final season of his second stint as a Sixer, after he played in Philadelphia from 1982-1986.

Malone finished his career with 1,455 games played. Today, he holds eight-place on the all-time games played list (NBA & ABA), and ninth-place on the all-time scoring list (29,580 points).