On This Date | Iverson Scores 52 in Conference Semis

On this date in 2001, Allen Iverson was well on his way to a historic playoff run.

Iverson scored 52 points in the 76ers’ May 16 matchup with the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Sixer legend made history in Game 5, becoming just the second player in NBA history to score at least 50 points twice in the same series (Iverson tallied 54 in Game 2).

The Sixers won Game 5, 121-88, to take a 3-2 lead in the series. The Sixers would ultimately advance to the Conference Finals by winning Game 7 on May 20.

Iverson scored 236 points in the Conference Semifinal series alone, shooting 40.4% from the field, and averaging a series-high 33.7 points per game. Vince Carter led the way for Toronto, averaging 30.4 points per game.

Iverson went on to lead the field in scoring in the 2001 playoffs, finishing with 723 points.