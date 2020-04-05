On This Date | Chamberlain's Historic Haul

In April of 1967, the 76ers were on their way to the franchise’s second NBA title.

After defeating the Cincinnati Royals (3-1) in the Eastern Division Semifinals, the Sixers went on to face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Division Finals.

NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain led his team in rebounding in each of its four wins over the Celtics en route to the Finals.

In Game 3 on April 5, Chamberlain grabbed a whopping 41 boards - good for an all-time playoff rebounding high - in the Sixers’ 115-104 win.

The 13-time All-Star recorded at least 29 rebounds in each of his team’s four victories in the series, including 32 boards in Game 1, and 36 in the Game 5 series clincher.

Today, Chamberlain holds the NBA’s all-time record for total rebounds, finishing with 23,924 boards in his 14 season career. He finished 11 of his 14 seasons as the league’s top rebounder, and also won the league’s scoring title seven times.