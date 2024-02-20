Only G League player averaging at least 20 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks during the regular season within top 10 in assists, three-pointers made, steals, and triple-doubles among active players
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 20, 2024 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Darius Bazley to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Bazley recently appeared in the NBA G League Next Up Game, presented by AT&T, during NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. He ended Sunday’s game with seven points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 12 minutes of action.
Bazley’s selection to the Next Up Game came after averaging 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 34.2 minutes per game through 24 games between the NBA G League Showcase (six games) and the regular season (18 games) with the Delaware Blue Coats. Bazley produced 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks during regular season play, making him the only NBA G League player with such averages in 2023-24.
Bazley’s campaign with the Blue Coats includes a 38-point (15-24 FG), 15-rebound, and five-assist performance on Feb. 13 against Long Island, one of his team-best 11 double-doubles on the year.
Bazley has appeared in 228 career NBA games (118 starts) since being selected by Utah with the No. 23 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, averaging 9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 23.6 minutes per game with Oklahoma City and Phoenix. He was selected to the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game as a five-star recruit out of Princeton High School in Ohio.
Bazley will wear No. 25 with the 76ers.