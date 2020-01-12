In Dallas, a Tale of Two Halves

Snapshot:

Despite a strong first half, particularly on the defensive end, the 76ers (25-15) weren't able to keep pace with the Dallas Mavericks (24-15) in a 109-91 loss at American Airlines Center.

Tobias Harris paced the Sixers with 20 points and 10 rebounds for his third 20 / 10 outing of the season. Ben Simmons posted a double-double of his own - his 20th - with 11 points and 11 assists.

The Sixers led by as many as 12 points in Saturday's second quarter, but the Mavs roared back to burst for 68 points after the break.

While the Sixers held Luka Dončić to just 4-for-15 shooting, the reigning Rookie of the Year - and third leading scorer in the NBA - still made his dynamic presence felt. He put his playmaking prowess on full display with 12 assists, and still managed to finish with 19 points, thanks to a 10-for-12 effort from the free throw line.

Key to Dallas' second-half turnaround was that the Mavericks controlled the interior. They posted 32 points in the paint, and outrebounded the Sixers, 31-15.

Click here for a complete box score.

Things Changed When…

Dallas turned the tide in the third quarter by doubling up the Sixers, 32-16. Competing with far greater intensity than in the first half, the Mavericks held the Sixers to 5-for-21 shooting overall, and 2-for-8 from the perimeter.

The Mavericks - Luka Dončić in particular - kept things rolling in the fourth period en route to victory.

Worth Noting:

The 76ers limited Dallas, which entered the evening with the NBA's top offensive rating and third-most 3-pointers, to 41 points and three triples in Saturday's first half. It was the Mavericks' lowest scoring output of any half this season.

@Sixers Social:

This was nice.

Up Next:

The 76ers' current road trip concludes at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the same site where the team played just three away games ago. In a New Year's Eve matinee, the Sixers lost to the Indiana Pacers, 115-97. As of Saturday, the two Eastern Conference foes were separated by a game in the standings.