Convincing Finish Sends Team to 2-1 Series Lead

There’s still a lot of series left to be played, two games at minimum.

But at this stage of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, this much is clear:

If the 76ers continue to impose their will as they did Thursday in South Philadelphia, they in all likelihood will be one of four clubs left standing for a spot in the NBA Finals, and perhaps sooner rather than later.

All said and done, it was a total takedown, the Sixers rolling past the Toronto Raptors, 116-95. The win was wire-to-wire, the lasting impression most auspicious.

The positive progression the Sixers have experienced in their second-round matchup with the Raptors has been a steady build. There was Saturday’s tough Game 1 loss, followed by Monday’s steely triumph in Game 2.

Then came Thursday, and in particular, the fourth quarter. After Toronto opened the frame by trimming an 18-point deficit to seven, Game 3 had arrived at a crossroads.

The Sixers proceeded to step on the gas, and blow through both the stop sign and red light to the tune of a 21-2 tear. By the time the Sixers were done, Joel Embiid was racing down the floor, arms extended like an airplane, after powering home an uncontested right-handed windmill jam.

The score was 110-84 with 5:30 to go, with Embiid, the Sixers, and the spirits of a sold out crowd of 20,658 set to fly high into the night. The rest of the game was a mere formality.

For a second consecutive contest, the Sixers’ talent prevailed. They were simply the better team in just about every facet.

On offense, the Sixers routinely put Toronto - the fifth-best defense in the regular season - on its heels, their attack too multiple for the Raptors to contain. The Sixers shot 51.2% from the field, and knocked down 10 of 23 3-point attempts.

Throughout the tilt, the Sixers unleashed one of the latest wrinkles to their playbook - letting Jimmy Butler run the show for the bulk of his minutes (with or without Ben Simmons), and putting him in a solid dose of pick-and-rolls with Embiid.

The results were hard to deny. Embiid, looking like his normal, dominant self, scored a team-high 33 points. Butler was right behind him, finishing with 22.

Toronto couldn’t stop the All-Star duo.

Defensively, the Sixers stuck mostly to the gameplan that gave them the edge Monday in Toronto. Individually, the matchups were sound. From a collective standpoint, the Sixers once again stymied the Raptors, limiting them to 42.2% shooting overall, and a meager 7 for 27 (25.9%) from 3-point territory.

Also key to the Sixers’ cause on Thursday was another one-sided effort on the backboards. They outrebounded Toronto by 10, while outscoring the Raptors 15-3 on second-chance opportunities.

The Sixers now claim a rebound differential of plus-34 through three games of the second round. Of equal encouragement was that the team yielded a series-low 13 turnovers.

In Thursday’s triumph, the Sixers placed six players in double-figures. Toronto, on the other hand, got little beyond the trio of Kawhi Leonard (33 pts / 4 re / 3 ast / 5 tov), Pascal Siakam (20 pts / 3 reb), and Danny Green (13 pts / 3 3fgm).

Up Next:

The Sixers will look to take a 3-1 lead Sunday at The Center, as Game 4 tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.