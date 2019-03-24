Comeback Bid Against Atlanta Falls Short

Recap:

A second half comeback attempt fell short for the 76ers (47-26), as they dropped a 129-127 decision Saturday to the Atlanta Hawks (26-48).

Despite double-digit finishes for each of their five starters, the Sixers couldn’t slow down rookie Trae Young, who recorded 32 points, six rebounds, 11 assists, and the game-winner.

Young’s floater with 0.1 seconds remaining in the fourth proved the difference. The Sixers were unable to convert the subsequent tip-in attempt as the clock expired.

“I give credit to Atlanta,” Brett Brown said. “They played hard, they played well. They’re dangerous.”

The loss ends the Sixers’ season-high tying six-game winning streak. The squad had not lost since March 8 in Houston.

Joel Embiid finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists, while Jimmy Butler collected 25 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Strong in the fourth quarter yet again, Butler scored eight points in the final frame.

Ben Simmons once again neared triple-double territory, adding 21 points, six boards, and nine assists.

The Hawks shot 53.8 percent from the field in the first half, and entered the break with a 74-68 advantage after a 40-point second quarter.

Both teams ended their nights shooting 46.2 percent from the field overall, but the Sixers’ late push wasn’t enough.

The Sixers committed 14 turnovers, resulting in 17 points for the Hawks. Seven of those turnovers ocurred in the fourth period.

Up Next:

For the final stop on their two-city road trip, the Sixers will visit the Orlando Magic (35-38) Monday. The Magic are fighting through a playoff push, currently holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Miami Heat by a game. The Magic will be seeking their fifth consecutive win. The home team has prevailed of the the three previous times the Sixers and Orlando have faced each other.