Coat Check | 1.24.20

Each week, “Coat Check” will highlight the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

CHECKING IN

At the official midway point of the 2019-20 NBA G League regular season, the Delaware Blue Coats remain in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 14-11 record.

In recent action, the team dropped a pair of road contests, with a 119-109 home victory over the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers) sandwiched in between. Last Friday on the road at Grand Rapids, the Blue Coats suffered just their second loss in a true road game this season.

Michael Bryson led Delaware in scoring with a season-high 17 points (5-9 fg, 2-5 3fg, 3-3 ft) in addition to his four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes as a reserve.

Bryson, acquired by the Blue Coats prior to last season in a draft-day trade with the Iowa Wolves, missed all but four games during the 2018-19 campaign due to injury. The 2018 G League Slam Dunk Contest runner-up brings a contagious energy to the group on a consistent basis, which was evident once again in Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day victory over South Bay.

Seven Blue Coats players scored in double figures against the Lakers at 76ers Fieldhouse. 76ers two-way contract player Marial Shayok and Zhaire Smith, on assignment from Philadelphia, were among them. Shayok tallied a game-high 29 points (12-21 fg, 5-9 3fg) with six rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes for the Blue Coats.

Smith, who got the afternoon started with a rim-rocking jam, matched his career-high mark with four 3-point field goals made (Jan. 10 vs. Grand Rapids). He finished the contest with 14 points (5-12 fg, 4-8 3fg), three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes of work.



Prior to Wednesday night’s game on the road against the Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies), the Blue Coats announced Tuesday that the team had acquired Justin Robinson off waivers. The Virginia Tech product is the school’s all-time leader in career assists (562) and was most recently a member of the Washington Wizards’ organization.

Robinson suited up against Memphis and totaled four points, seven rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes off the bench.

Seven Delaware players reached double figures scoring for the second-consecutive game and fourth time this season, but Memphis pulled away in the fourth quarter for a double-digit victory. The Hustle currently sit atop the Western Conference with a 20-6 record.

7-foot-4 big man Christ Koumadje blocked five more shots for the Blue Coats on Wednesday in defeat. In fact, he blocked five shots in each of the team’s three most recent games, bringing his season total to an astounding 75 blocks in just 20 games played.

With three more rejections, Koumadje will tie Christian Wood for the second-most blocks in a single season in franchise history. 76ers two-way contract player Norvel Pelle set the Blue Coats’ all-time mark with 105 blocked shots last season.

TWO-WAY TRACKER

Marial Shayok

2019-20 G League Stats:

21 GP, 29.1 MPG, 23.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.3 APG

.452 FG%

.375 3FG%

.878 FT%

G League scoring leaderboard update: Shayok (as of Friday morning) ranks fifth with an average of 23.4 points per game.

Norvel Pelle

2019-20 G League Stats:

7 GP, 22.6 MPG, 14.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.4 BPG

.641 FG%

2019-20 NBA Stats:

14 GP, 11.1 MPG, 2.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.5 BPG

.556 FG%

BLUE COATS BEAT

The Blue Coats Beat gives you an inside look at the Blue Coats, both on the court and in the community.

Delaware native Trevor Cooney, who played at Sanford School and was a part of two NCAA Final Four teams with Syracuse University Men’s Basketball, joins the show as a guest. Cooney, currently the Director of Courts at BPG|Sports, discusses the home of the Blue Coats—76ers Fieldhouse—and its impact on the local community, as well as his own basketball journey. The fourth episode of The Blue Coats Beat also includes conversation about the team's community efforts leading up to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

UP NEXT

The Blue Coats return to 76ers Fieldhouse this weekend for the team’s first and only home back-to-back of the season. On Friday night, the team hosts the Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets) on Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Night at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game, Faith &

Family Night presented by Jammin’ 96.9 FM, also tips off at 7 p.m., as the Blue Coats welcome the Erie BayHawks (New Orleans Pelicans).

Saturday’s Faith & Family Night contest is scheduled to include a postgame concert featuring Chip Bailey.

