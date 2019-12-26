Coat Check | 12.26.19

Each week, “Coat Check” will highlight the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

CHECKING IN

Since our last check-in, the Delaware Blue Coats (10-6) split four games heading into a break in the schedule for the holidays.

With road victories over Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors) and the Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets) on Dec. 14 and Dec. 17, respectively, Delaware extended its franchise-record winning streak to seven games before an overtime loss to the Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings) last Thursday at the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase snapped the streak.

Up in Mississauga, seven Blue Coats players reached double figures scoring for the first time this season in a 114-107 victory.

Against the Swarm, Shake Milton, on assignment from the 76ers, posted a game-high 32 points (10-16 fg, 6-9 3fg, 5-6 ft) with three rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes off the bench for the Blue Coats. The team shot a season-high-tying 53 percent (46-87) from the field and posted season-high marks in 3-point field goals made (20), free-throw percentage (19-20; 95 percent) and assists (36).

The Blue Coats came up short in both games at the G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas, but the team saw a number of strong individual performances.

Milton posted a team-high 27 points (8-13 fg, 3-7 3fg, 5-5 ft) with six rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes off the bench against the Kings. Jonah Bolden, also on assignment from Philadelphia, tallied 24 points (7-11 fg, 4-8 3fg, 4-6 ft), seven rebounds and four assists in a game-high 39 minutes of action. 76ers two-way contract player Marial Shayok added 22 points (9-20 fg, 2-9 3fg, 1-2 ft), six rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes against Stockton. Delaware’s Christ Koumadje totaled 11 rebounds and a franchise-record-tying seven blocked shots in 28 minutes as a reserve. Current 76ers two-way contract player Norvel Pelle posted three separate seven-block games (all in the month of March) with the Blue Coats last season. The team recorded a season-high 12 blocked shots last Thursday and has now blocked 10 shots-or-more on six occasions.

Including his 28-point performance against the Maine Red Claws (Boston Celtics) on Saturday, Milton averaged 29.0 points across three games during his latest G League assignment with the Blue Coats. The Sixers recalled the second-year wing on Monday.

28 PTS | 3 REB | 3 AST@SniperShake scored 55 PTS in two #GLeagueShowcase games! #JoinTheRevolution pic.twitter.com/c7AnKLE6Nz — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) December 21, 2019

In two games at the Showcase, Shayok averaged 25.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 30.0 minutes per game. Zhaire Smith, on assignment from the 76ers, averaged 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.0 minutes per game.

The Blue Coats currently rank first in the G League in pace (112.0) and blocks per game (7.8), and inside the top three in points per game (121.4), rebounds per game (53.1), field goal percentage (47.6) and free-throw percentage (77.6).

TWO-WAY TRACKER

Marial Shayok

In his return to Canada on Dec. 14, Shayok posted 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes against the 905. After a second consecutive 16-point performance in another Blue Coats victory over Greensboro, the rookie increased his scoring total in each of the next two games at the G League Winter Showcase in Vegas. In the overtime loss to Stockton last week, Shayok stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes of action. He took it to another level on Saturday against Maine, recording 28 points (10-18 fg, 4-9 3fg, 2-2 ft), nine rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. During his most recent stretch of games, Shayok maintained his impressive run of scoring at least 15 points in each game and converting at least two 3-point field goals, targets he’s hit in all but one of his 12 appearances with the Blue Coats this season.

Obligatory G League scoring leaderboard update: Shayok remains second in the league in scoring average with 24.8 points per game.

By the way, Shayok’s ability to score at all levels on the court includes eye-opening dunks.

Norvel Pelle

Pelle did not travel with the Blue Coats to the G League Winter Showcase. He played five minutes across two games in Philadelphia over the weekend, including second-quarter minutes behind 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

BLUE QUOTE

76ers two-way contract player Marial Shayok, on his goals as a professional in the latest edition of NBA XL’s “On the Cusp” series on NBA TV Canada:

“Right now, I’m just really taking advantage of the opportunity, the minutes and just the style of play. I’ve really just been trying to dominate every night and show that I’m different from the pack and that I definitely belong here, in the most humble way possible.

"I want to be a professional scorer and a professional NBA player, so I’m going to continue to get better and work on my game every single day. I’ll be playing in the NBA, having a big role and hopefully helping the team win as many games as possible—[helping] the team win a championship.”

Click HERE for the full video.

AT THE BUZZER

UP NEXT

The Blue Coats return home to 76ers Fieldhouse on Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. ET against the College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks) for “Two-Way Night.” This contest will feature the Rights to Ricky Sanchez Podcast and the first 1,500 fans will receive a “Delaware Trusts the Process” T-shirt.

