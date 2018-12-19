Coat Check | 12.19.18

Written by Matt Murphy

CHECKING IN

Last week’s record: 1-2

It was a busy week for the Blue Coats (6-10), one that began with a serious test on very little rest.

A canceled flight and numerous bus delays due to weather resulted in the team not leaving Greensboro, North Carolina until 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9. The club drove through the night, hit a rest stop around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, and arrived back in Delaware just as most people were getting out of bed for the start of another workweek. And the guys had a game to play that night.

Despite trailing the Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder) by 20 points early in Monday’s fourth quarter, the “Comeback Coats” won, 115-114, on a Haywood Highsmith floater with 4.5 seconds left.

Haywood Highsmith for the LATE LEAD!@blue_coats complete the 20-point comeback and take a 115-114 victory in Delaware! pic.twitter.com/IalBkVGAHl — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 11, 2018

Highsmith matched fellow Blue Coat D.J. Hogg (7-13 3fg) with a game-high of 23 points.

Later in the week, the team hit the road for two games in Texas. The Coats came up short against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets), 104-97, on Thursday.

Then, on Saturday, they fell to the Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks), 110-95. Cameron Oliver notched his fourth double-double of the season with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

TWO-WAY TRACKER

Demetrius Jackson

Jackson played in two games with Blue Coats last week, averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in 35.0 minutes per game. He also dressed for the 76ers in their game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Shake Milton

Milton logged time in the 76ers’ past five outings, and subsequently appeared in no games with the Blue Coats last week. He tallied 10 points in the Sixers’ December 17th loss at San Antonio.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: HAYWOOD HIGHSMITH (6-7 220)

Weekly numbers: 3 GP | 16.7 PPG | 7.0 RPG | 1.7 SPG

Season numbers: 16 GP | 13.7 PPG | 7.5 RPG | 2.9 APG

Basketball Fact: Named to 2018 NABC Division II All-America Team

Fun Fact: Hidden talent is football (cornerback, specifically)

CHECK THIS

A (windmill) Space Jam for Space Cam.

WINDMILL ALERT Cam Oliver (@SpaceCamm) pulls out his bag of tricks on the fastbreak for the @blue_coats! pic.twitter.com/EsEb4a6shZ — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 11, 2018

UP NEXT

The Blue Coats are in Las Vegas, Nevada for the 2018 MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase. The league’s premier in-season scouting event features all 27 G League teams, with each team playing two regular season games. With the event being held in December for the first-time ever, it gives NBA team personnel the opportunity to evaluate two-way and NBA G League talent in advance of the 10-day signing period and two-way guarantee deadline.

