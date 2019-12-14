Coat Check | 12.14.19

Each week, “Coat Check” will highlight the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

CHECKING IN

“I’m going to use up all the tickets. Every ticket that nobody [on the team] is using, I’m definitely going to use [and] have everyone from Ottawa and Toronto come through.”

This Saturday, 76ers two-way contract player Marial Shayok returns home to Canada.

Shayok is a key cog in a Delaware Blue Coats squad that comes in hot.

The Blue Coats (8-4) have won five straight games for the second time in franchise history (2/10/15-2/24/15). Ranked first in the G League in pace (111.8), and inside the top three in points per game (120.4), rebounds per game (53.7) and blocks per game (7.0), the team is off to a fast start.

Delaware will look to keep the momentum going with a visit to Mississauga, Ontario to take on Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors) on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. The Blue Coats currently hold a 4-0 record on the road so far this season.

For Shayok, who became the first player from Ottawa ever selected in the NBA Draft when the 76ers picked him in June, the 905 is as close to a homecoming as it gets.

“Just a few hours,” Shayok said of the distance from Ottawa. “But I have three sisters who live in the Toronto area, so I’m always there. It’s almost like a second home.”

In last Friday’s thrilling 110-109 win for the Blue Coats over the Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards), Shayok scored a game-high 31 points (13-23 fg, 4-7 3fg, 1-1 ft) in 30 minutes of action. Jonah Bolden, on assignment from the 76ers, converted a putback dunk (see “At the Buzzer” section down below) on a Shayok drive with 5.4 seconds remaining to take the lead.

And while it was Philadelphia’s Josh Richardson checking in on the Coats last week, it was Matisse Thybulle sitting courtside in Wilmington this time around.

‬‬

Four consecutive wins became five the next day, with an impressive 128-123 victory over the Maine Red Claws (Boston Celtics) at the Portland Expo. Delaware’s Xavier Munford scored an NBA G League season-high 44 points (17-23 fg, 4-8 3fg, 3-3 ft) with seven rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes of action. Munford also holds the G League season-high for assists in a game with 18 at the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets) on Nov. 15.

The Blue Coats outrebounded Maine 51-32 and have corralled 50 rebounds or more in 10 of the team’s 12 games to date.

TWO-WAY TRACKER

Marial Shayok

After 16 and 24-point performances in the pair of wins that kicked off December, Shayok surpassed the 25-point mark in each of Delaware’s victories last week. His six assists against Maine were a season-high. Shayok has also converted each of his last 10 free throw attempts and is now 26-of-29 (89.7 percent) from the line this season (Experimental Free Throw Rule reminder: players shoot one free throw worth one, two or three points this season in the G League). Shayok currently ranks second in the G League in scoring (26.9 points per game).

Norvel Pelle

In the Dec. 6 contest against Capital City at 76ers Fieldhouse, Pelle nearly racked up his third-straight double-double with the Blue Coats. He finished with 12 points (5-9 fg, 1-1 ft) and nine rebounds in just 19 minutes. That performance came exactly one week after his NBA regular-season debut in which he blocked four shots in a 76ers uniform at Madison Square Garden. While the Coats were in Maine last weekend, Pelle suited up in Philadelphia, where the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers. He tallied five points (2-3 fg, 1-2 ft) and eight rebounds over 12 minutes in a monstrous 141-94 victory.

Pelle was back with the 76ers on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, and let’s just say he provided his usual spark. The spirited big man finished the night with six points (3-4 fg), five rebounds and three blocked shots in 11 minutes to help the Sixers improve to 14-0 on their home court.

BLUE QUOTE

76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle, on the natural scoring ability of fellow 2019 76ers draft selection Marial Shayok:

“I was joking about it on the sideline [during the first half of the Blue Coats game], it honestly makes me mad. Just how easy he makes it look. It’s just so effortless for him. He’s a great talent, and I’m really, really excited to watch him play and watch him grow.”

AT THE BUZZER

Or close to it…

UP NEXT

On Saturday, the Blue Coats will visit Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors) in Mississauga, Ontario for a 2 p.m. ET game on Twitch.

The team will not return to 76ers Fieldhouse again until Friday, Dec. 27, following the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas.

For information on Blue Coats tickets, visit SIXERS.COM/BlueCoats.

Follow the Blue Coats on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook!