Coat Check | 11.14.2019

Each week, “Coat Check” will highlight the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

CHECKING IN

If you like points, just take a look back at the Delaware Blue Coats’ first two games of the 2019-20 NBA G League season.

The Blue Coats (1-1) followed up a 125-point effort in Saturday’s Opening Night loss to the Maine Red Claws (Boston Celtics) by setting a home scoring record Monday in a 141-135 victory over the Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets).

76ers two-way contract player Marial Shayok has been the story so far with 34 and 42-point performances, respectively.

42 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST | 3 #2WayPlayer @MarialShayok is starting to turn heads He now has 34 PTS & 42 PTS in his first two #NBAGLeague games@CycloneMBB @blue_coats ↔️ @sixers pic.twitter.com/glyyGLjWRM — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 12, 2019

The Ottawa native was the No. 54 overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft.

More on Shayok and his eye-popping start to the season in our Two-Way Tracker below, but Blue Coats point guard Xavier Munford has been putting up impressive numbers as well. A starter in both contests thus far, the 6-foot-3 Munford holds averages of 32.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest. The Blue Coats acquired the returning player rights to Munford from the Wisconsin Herd back on Sept. 25.

36 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST | 6 3PM@xaviermunford put up numbers. pic.twitter.com/WkslZn0kr3 — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) November 12, 2019

Elsewhere in the lineup, starting wing Haywood Highsmith and 7-foot-4 center Christ Koumadje are both coming off double-double performances the team’s last time out. Highsmith posted 18 points (7-10 fg, 1-3 3fg, 2-2 ft), 10 rebounds, and three steals in Monday’s win, while Koumadje added 10 points (4-5 fg, 1-2 ft), 12 boards, and four blocks. Both players spent NBA training camp and preseason with the 76ers.

On Wednesday, the 76ers assigned Jonah Bolden to Delaware, where he joins fellow 76ers assignee Zhaire Smith. Smith is currently averaging 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.9 minutes per game for the Coats.

TWO-WAY TRACKER

Marial Shayok

Through his first two regular-season games as a pro, Shayok totaled 76 (!) points. The rookie currently leads the G League in scoring average (as you might expect), with 38.0 points per game. In the win over Greensboro on Monday night, Shayok scored 20 points in both halves, finishing with 42 points (14-27 fg, 3-9 3fg, 9-9 ft), nine rebounds, and three assists in 34 minutes. His season-high scoring total as a senior at Iowa State last season was 26 points (Jan. 21 at Kansas).

Norvel Pelle

A 2018-19 G League All-Defensive Team member, Pelle made his season debut for the Blue Coats on Monday, following his return from a 76ers’ road trip. The 6-10 big man tallied six points, five rebounds and four blocked shots in 18 minutes of action. Last season, Pelle averaged 2.9 blocks per game, good for second in the G League.

BLUE QUOTE

NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim, on 76ers Fieldhouse:

“The 76ers Fieldhouse is a beautiful, one-of-a-kind facility and it is a fantastic example of the investments NBA teams have made in the development of their players through the NBA G League. It’s a place where players can develop their skills and the community can gather, compete, and rally behind their team - and a building I love to watch a game in!”

AT THE BUZZER

UP NEXT

The Blue Coats return to action Friday on the road at the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets). The team concludes a back-to-back on Saturday night at home against the Canton Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers). Both games tip-off at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday night’s game at 76ers Fieldhouse will not only be the first-ever Dollar Dog Night in franchise history, but the team will also be raising money and awareness for the American Cancer Society as part of Basketball Night: Coaches vs. Cancer.

Please find a ticket fundraising page at the following link HERE.