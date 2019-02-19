Coat Check | 02.20.19

Each week, “Coat Check” will highlight the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

CHECKING IN

Two game-winners in the closing seconds—one good, one bad.

A season-high 24 three-point field goals made in one game.

An exciting USA Basketball announcement.

The final stretch before the Delaware Blue Coats (15-20) took a break in the schedule for NBA All-Star Weekend offered all of the above, and more.

Rewinding to Thursday, Feb. 7, the Blue Coats defeated the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets) in extraordinary fashion, 109-107, to tip off a six-game home stand at 76ers Fieldhouse. Long Island entered the game as the top team in the Eastern Conference, but Matt Farrell had the ball in his hands for the Coats with the game tied in the final seconds.

Farrell’s game-winning layup propelled the team to two more victories.

The Coats drained a season-high 24 three-point field goals in a 134-111 victory over the Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves) on Feb. 9. For the good guys, Rashad Vaughn and Jared Brownridge accounted for seven triples apiece. Brownridge entered the break second in the G League in 3-pointers made (123), trailing only Miami HEAT two-way contract player Duncan Robinson (138).

After a 108-100 win over the Erie BayHawks (Atlanta Hawks) two days later, the Blue Coats dropped a thriller to the G League’s newest franchise, the Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards). Chris Chiozza’s jump shot that gave the Go-Go a 117-115 lead with 2.9 seconds remaining proved to be the game winner for the visitors.

Also of note, prior to the Capital City game, USA Basketball announced its training camp roster for the February window of FIBA Americas World Cup Qualifying.

Blue Coats wing DJ Hogg was one of thirteen players selected.

*cues up The Boys Are Back In Town* Our training camp roster for @FIBAWC Qualifying window six in Greensboro, NC https://t.co/YGmnAht3e9

https://t.co/QTau8lE9ue pic.twitter.com/QeRW9hyg7e — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) February 12, 2019

Learn more about Hogg (pronounced HOAG) in this week’s ‘Player Spotlight’ below.

TWO-WAY TRACKER

Haywood Highsmith

Highsmith appeared in three of four Blue Coats games heading into the NBA All-Star break. The 22-year-old’s top performance came two Mondays ago in the win over Erie. He posted a stat line of nine points (4-7 fg, 1-3 3fg), six rebounds, three assists, and five steals in 23 minutes.

Highsmith is averaging 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 31.8 minutes per game in the G League.

Shake Milton

Milton underwent successful surgery last Tuesday for a right hand injury suffered on Feb. 5 against the Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs). In 17 G League games, Milton holds averages of 23.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 34.7 minutes per game.

BLUE QUOTE

Head coach Connor Johnson, on moving forward after the break:

“The season doesn’t end for us. Every day we want [our players] to get better and develop, and that will continue to be a point of emphasis moving forward.”

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: DJ Hogg (6-9, 215 LBS)

Last Week: 2 GP | 17.0 PPG | 7.0 RPG | 1.0 APG

Season: 31 GP | 10.4 PPG | 3.5 RPG | 1.5 APG

Basketball Fact: Named to USA World Cup Qualifying Team training camp roster last Tuesday

Basketball Fact II: Hit buzzer beater for Plano West High School to win 2015 Texas 6A state title

Fun Fact: Hidden talent is juggling

UP NEXT

The Blue Coats return to action on Wednesday for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers). Wednesday’s game is Sports Business Night with an in-game career fair featuring the 76ers, New Jersey Devils, and more.

The six-game homestand wraps up Friday night, when the Blue Coats host the Maine Red Claws (Boston Celtics) at 7:00 p.m. Friday’s game is 76ers Night, which includes appearances from 76ers alumni and personalities.

Photos: Wayne Terry