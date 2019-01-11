Coat Check | 01.11.19

by Matt Murhpy

Each week, “Coat Check” will highlight the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

CHECKING IN

Last Week's Record: 2-0

The Blue Coats (10-13) are off to a hot start in 2019, having won three straight games.

After a 108-86 victory last Saturday in Greensboro to tip off the new year, the team earned two more wins Tuesday and Wednesday at The Center in South Philadelphia.

In Tuesday afternoon’s 119-108 win over Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors), new acquisition Rashad Vaughn scored 19 points in 24 minutes off the bench.

But it was 76ers two-way contract player Shake Milton who stole the show.

Milton posted 33 points (12-18 fg, 2-4 3fg, 7-8 ft), six rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes. It wouldn’t be his only pro game of the day (see more in the “Two-Way Tracker” section below).

On Wednesday night, the Blue Coats edged the Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic), 101-96.

Vaughn finished with a team-high 18 points (6-10 fg, 4-5 3fg, 2-2 ft) in 26 minutes as a reserve, while Jared Brownridge posted 17 points (5-14 fg, 4-9 3fg, 3-4 ft) in 28 minutes. Brownridge currently ranks second in the G League in 3-pointers made, with 76.

Norvel Pelle secured his fourth double-double of the season (12 pts, 11 reb), and recorded three blocks, one of which was the biggest defensive play of the game.

Pelle is tied for fifth in the G League with 2.19 blocks per game.

TWO-WAY TRACKER

Haywood Highsmith

After starting and playing 33 minutes (7 pts, 8 reb) for the Blue Coats on Tuesday afternoon at The Center, Highsmith went straight to the 76ers Training Complex in Camden, NJ to officially sign his two-way contract. The undrafted former Division II All-American then traveled directly back to the arena to suit up for the Sixers.

Highsmith made his NBA debut late in the fourth quarter of the Sixers’ win over the Washington Wizards, becoming the 26th player to ever play in an NBA and G League game in the same day.

Earlier in the Sixers’ game, Shake Milton became the 25th player to accomplish the feat.

Sure enough, Milton assisted on Highsmith’s first career NBA basket.

Highsmith returned to the Blue Coats on Wednesday and tallied 11 points (5-8 fg, 1-4 3fg) and four rebounds in 30 minutes. The Wheeling Jesuit product is the only Blue Coat to appear in all 23 games this season, averaging 13.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 33.2 minutes per game.

Shake Milton

Milton followed up his 33-point performance for the Coats by posting four points, four rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes for the 76ers later on Tuesday night. He logged 57 minutes on the day, before traveling with and dressing for the NBA club again on Wednesday in the nation’s capital.

BLUE QUOTE

Haywood Highsmith, on his first NBA basket:

“I knew it was good when it came out of my hand. It’s a big arena, a lot of people and a lot of energy. It felt great.”

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: JARED BROWNRIDGE (6-3, 200 LBS)

Weekly Stats: 2 GP | 15.5 PPG | 2.5 RPG | 2.5 APG

Season Stats: 22 GP | 14.2 PPG | 1.9 RPG | 2.3 APG

Basketball Fact:

One of four Santa Clara University players all-time to earn All-West Coast Conference Honors three straight years.

Fun Fact:

Worked as a reporter with Santa Clara media relations, hosting “Long Walks with Jared” videos and weekly segments during the season.

UP NEXT

The Blue Coats return to action on Saturday, January 19th, when they take on the Westchester Knicks on the road at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, visit SIXERS.COM/BlueCoats.