Coat Check | 01.04.19

Each week, “Coat Check” will highlight the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

CHECKING IN

Last Week’s Record: 1-1

The Blue Coats (7-13) closed out 2018 by splitting a pair of weekend games on the road, where the team has spent the majority of its time through 20 games.

Last Friday, the Blue Coats defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers), 115-100. Two-way contract player Shake Milton scored a game-high 27 points, to go with eight rebounds and six assists.

Haywood Highsmith registered a perfect shooting night (7-7 fg, 4-4 3fg, 2-2 ft) in a 20-point effort.

Saturday night in Erie, Pennsylvania, the Coats suffered a 134-126 loss to the BayHawks (Atlanta Hawks). Milton poured in a season-high 36 points (15-24 fg, 2-4 3fg, 4-6 ft).

Cameron Oliver recorded a double-double in both games, giving him five straight overall. Jared Brownridge knocked down seven 3-pointers against both Fort Wayne and Erie (14-23 3fg combined).

On top of two neutral-site games in Las Vegas at the NBA G League Showcase, the Blue Coats have now played 14 true road games. However, home games are on the horizon.

Seven of the team’s nine games in the month of January are home contests, including the grand opening of 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington on Wednesday, Jan. 23 against the Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies).

2019 @76ersfieldhouse A post shared by Delaware Blue Coats (@delawarebluecoats) on Jan 1, 2019 at 9:02am PST

TWO-WAY TRACKER

Demetrius Jackson

Jackson has dressed for the Sixers’ last four games. On Sunday in Portland, he scored 10 points in 10 minutes to reach double-figures for the first time in his NBA career.

Jackson also tallied eight points (3-3 fg, 2-2 3fg) in 13 minutes in Wednesday’s 132-127 road win at Phoenix.

Shake Milton

As you now know, Milton played (and played well) in both games for the Blue Coats last week, leading the team in scoring in both contests. Through 11 games in the G League, the SMU product is averaging 24.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 36.6 minutes per game.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: RASHAD VAUGHN (6-5, 199 LBS)

Weekly Numbers: Acquired Monday via trade with Texas Legends

Season Numbers: 21 GP | 13.4 PPG | 4.0 RPG | 1.8 APG

Basketball Fact: Selected 17th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks

Fun Fact: Hosted his own cooking show on Instagram Live last year

CHECK THIS

D.J. Hogg runnin’ down a block.

UP NEXT

The Blue Coats travel to Greensboro, North Carolina for a Saturday night meeting with the Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets) at 7:00 p.m.

The team then returns for back-to-back home games at The Center in Philadelphia: Tuesday, January 8th against the Raptors 905 at 11:00 a.m., and Wednesday, January 9th versus the Lakeland Magic at 7:00 p.m.

For information on tickets, visit SIXERS.COM/BlueCoats or email BlueCoatsTickets@76ers.com.