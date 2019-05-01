Coaching Conviction Pays Dividends

Coaching afraid? Not part of Brett Brown’s prerogative.

Whether it’s letting his own team’s strengths - and not those of the opponent - dictate his strategy, or giving someone like Jimmy Butler the wiggle room to remain aggressive on defense, Brown isn’t one to waver.

When he makes a decision, he carries it out with confidence and conviction.

Thanks in large part to that approach, the 76ers now find themselves all squared with the Toronto Raptors, 1-1, as the Eastern Conference Semifinals moves to South Philadelphia for Thursday’s Game 3.

It was a string of critical adjustments devised and delivered by Brown and his assistants that triggered a significant swing in the series with Monday’s 94-89 victory, and enabled the Sixers to wrestle home court advantage away from Toronto, with three of the final five games of the second round matchup set to be played at The Center.

We know the tweaks:

Ben Simmons, with help, serving as the primary defender on Kawhi Leonard, and succeeding in making scoring opportunities more difficult for Toronto’s two-way dynamo.

Joel Embiid being asked to cover countryman Pascal Siakam, whose subsequent impact in Game 2 paled in comparison to what it was in Game 1.

From Greg Monroe to James Ennis III to Jonah Bolden, knowing when and in which situations to best deploy the Sixers’ bench.

Getting more side-to-side passing out of the offense, which led to quality 3-point looks.

And perhaps most significant of all, ensuring that the Sixers’ stayed focused on the task at hand, despite the outcome of their series opener.

If anything, the Sixers’ Game 1 setback seemed to only embolden Brown.

“There’s a reality that we understand nobody really gives us a chance,” Brown said the morning of Game 2. “We understand that. It’s not anything that influences us. In fact, in many ways, it motivates us.”

Brown proceeded to go out and coach like it. His team responded, and went out and played like it.

Adapting from one game to the next during a playoff series isn’t a matter of whim for Brown, who’s coaching in the postseason for the 14th time in his career. His calculations are based on careful studies of film and data.

There’s also, however, an element of intuition involved. Brown’s comfortable listening to his gut, as he did, for instance, in determining that for now, Simmons will be the primary guy on Leonard.

As Brown said over the weekend, adjusting in the playoffs requires a balancing act between both empirical evidence and feel. He not only pushed the right buttons, but succeeded in keeping his club’s spirits where they needed to be.

“I’ve seen both sides of that ledger, and what I do know is the common denominator is survival and fight and buying time and all those types of things,” he said prior to Monday’s tip. “Here we are in Game 2. We lost Game 1. We feel like we learned a lot. I hope to be able to make some adjustments that can let us go back to Philadelphia 1-1.”

A few hours later, the Sixers were going through customs, split in hand.