City Shows Doc Brotherly Love

by Lauren Rosen
Posted: Oct 04, 2020

As the 76ers welcomed Doc Rivers as the team’s new head coach, Philadelphia quickly welcomed Rivers as one of its own.

From Joel Embiid and Josh Richardson, to Meek Mill and Bryce Harper, the city rallied around its newest leader.

Here’s a look at some notable reactions…

Three-time All-Star Joel Embiid showed love to his new head coach:

Josh Richardson was streaming live when he saw the Rivers news, delivering a priceless reaction:

Meek Mill showed his support:

NBA Legend Magic Johnson gave his stamp of approval:

Rivers’ alma mater, Marquette University - where Doc’s No. 31 jersey is retired - gave an endorsement:

Bryce Harper rolled out the welcome wagon:

Super Bowl champ Lane Johnson joined in:

As did 76ers Partner Michael Rubin:

The Union showed brotherly love:

And so did Villanova Head Coach Jay Wright:

Check back into Sixers.com for more updates on the Sixers’ new head coach!

