City Shows Doc Brotherly Love

As the 76ers welcomed Doc Rivers as the team’s new head coach, Philadelphia quickly welcomed Rivers as one of its own.

From Joel Embiid and Josh Richardson, to Meek Mill and Bryce Harper, the city rallied around its newest leader.

Here’s a look at some notable reactions…

Three-time All-Star Joel Embiid showed love to his new head coach:

Welcome to the city of Brotherly Love Coach @DocRivers !!!! Excited for the future and what we’re building here #PhillyForever — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 1, 2020

Josh Richardson was streaming live when he saw the Rivers news, delivering a priceless reaction:

Meek Mill showed his support:

Welcome to philly @DocRivers shout out to @MichaelGRubin and Josh Harris — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) October 1, 2020

NBA Legend Magic Johnson gave his stamp of approval:

The 76ers ownership group made an excellent decision hiring Coach Doc Rivers. I believe he will take Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and the entire organization to the next level! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 1, 2020

Rivers’ alma mater, Marquette University - where Doc’s No. 31 jersey is retired - gave an endorsement:

Congrats to @DocRivers on the move to Philadelphia! The @sixers just added #mubb and @MarquetteU nation to its fan base and we look forward to seeing Doc during the @BIGEASTMBB season! https://t.co/P8jJWICW7n — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) October 3, 2020

Bryce Harper rolled out the welcome wagon:

Super Bowl champ Lane Johnson joined in:

As did 76ers Partner Michael Rubin:

The Union showed brotherly love:

And so did Villanova Head Coach Jay Wright:

Welcome to the City of Brotherly Love @DocRivers a true leader and a force in the fight for social justice . We have great admiration and respect for Doc ! https://t.co/gEAZcYCxtS — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) October 3, 2020

