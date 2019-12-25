Christmas Day Memories

For Christmas 2019, the 76ers are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks -- the first Christmas Day game ever between the two franchises. This yuletide visit by Milwaukee is also the first Christmas game the Sixers have hosted since 1988.

The visiting team in ’88 was a longtime holiday foe for the Sixers: the Washington Bullets. Although that particular game was an easy 125-110 win, that was certainly not typical for the Christmas classics versus the Bullets.

In six Christmas Day game matchups, the Sixers and Bullets have split the all-time series at three games apiece.

And Christmas 2019 marks 40 years since one of the better of Philly-DC showdowns.

BENCH MOB DOES THE JOB

The Julius Erving-led Sixers entered the 1979 Christmas match with a 25-10 record, second-best in the East behind the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the Bullets walked in with a 14-16 record on the strength of Elvin Hayes.

Surprisingly, both of the marquee stars had their troubles.

Hayes mostly lived up to his billing as “The Big E” scoring 29 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. However, Santa left nothing but coal in his free throw stocking. Hayes shot an atrocious 1-7 from the charity stripe.

Meanwhile, Doctor J was perfect from the free throw line (5-5), but found plenty of coal elsewhere on the court finishing just 6-17 from the field.

The poor shooting infected starting guards Maurice Cheeks and Clint Richardson as well. They missed all their shots in the first half, but perked up in the second to finish a combined 5-18 from the field. Still, not great shooting to say the least.

So, how did the 76ers walk away with a 95-92 win?

The bench.

Henry Bibby, Steve Mix, and Bobby Jones combined for 45 points total on the day with Jones leading all Sixers scorers with 18.

The trio especially did their damage in the fourth quarter, scoring all 25 of the team’s points in the period with an offensive fast break attack that left Washington wheezing. On defense, Bibby, Mix, and Jones teamed with starters Cheeks and Darryl Dawkins to suffocate the Bullets offense.

Their fast break and defensive pyrotechnics ignited a 24-9 run that flipped a 75-70 Bullets edge into a ballooning 94-84 Sixers lead.

The play that established the 10-point lead was emblematic of the frenzied effort by the Sixers.

A Washington fast break was stopped stone cold by Dawkins, who swatted a lay up by Greg Ballard. Chocolate Thunder corralled the loose ball and rifled it to Cheeks, who found Jones for a twisting lay up creating the double-digit lead with about 2:30 left in the game.

However, when Bobby Jones and Dawkins subbed out of the contest, the Sixers lost their fury. The conservative attitude allowed the desperate Bullets to charge back cutting the Sixers’ lead all the way down to 94-92.

Bibby finally ended the two-minute scoring drought by splitting a pair of free throws with five seconds left.

Fortunately, a desperation three-point shot from Kevin Grevey was off the mark leaving the Sixers with the 95-92 win.

PASSING OF THE TORCH

Symbolically, the Christmas Day victory over Washington was an important milestone for the 76ers.

The Sixers had represented the East in the 1977 NBA Finals. Although defeated by Portland, the assumption was that Doctor J and company would quickly return for another chance at the NBA crown.

The veteran Bullets, who had made the Finals in 1971 and 1975, rudely interrupted that assumption.

Washington represented the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals in 1978 and 1979. Indeed, en route to winning the championship in ’78, the Bullets upset the favored Sixers in six games in the East Finals.

The 95-92 holiday victory helped cement a 5-1 record for the Sixers versus Washington during the 1979-80 season.

A first-round sweep of the Bullets in the 1980 playoffs set up a run of three NBA Finals appearances in four years and established the 76ers as the team of the East in the early 1980s.