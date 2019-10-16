At the Buzzer | Embiid Leads Way in Latest Preseason Win

Snapshot:

How much stock should be placed in preseason performance?

It's a question that's probably best answered in hindsight, once the games begin to count.

The 76ers (4-0), however, only have the present to use as judgment, and through four exhibition outings, things are looking pretty good.

With Joel Embiid leading the way, the Sixers handled the Detroit Pistons, 106-86, Tuesday at The Center to stay unbeaten in preseason play.

The two-time All-Star had his finest outing to-date, posting a preseason-high 24 points to go along with eight rebounds. He tallied half that total by the end of the first quarter, and 20 by halftime.

In Matisse Thybulle's first start of any kind with the Sixers, the rookie continued to show why he's earning his minutes. The 2019 no. 20 pick was once again a menace defensively, registering four steals and two blocks, while adding seven points and six rebounds.

Furkan Korkmaz also started Tuesday, and supplied 10 points and four rebounds.

Despite a quick start sparked by Embiid, the Sixers found themselves in a competitive battle for most of the first half. The bench helped the club pull away from the Pistons down the stretch of the third quarter, which set the stage for some two-way rim-punishing fireworks from Norvel Pelle in the final frame.

Signed this summer to a two-way contract, the 2018 undrafted free agent played all 12 minutes of the fourth. He exploded for 13 points, five blocks, and four boards.

As was the case in the Sixers' first three preseason games, the defense remained a strong suit. Detroit hit just 32.6% of its shots, and was held to 6 for 26 from 3-point territory.

Ben Simmons (back tightness), Al Horford (rest), and James Ennis III (right calf strain) did not play Tuesday.

