At the Buzzer | Team Polishes Off Perfect Preseason Trip

Snapshot:

As the 76ers (3-0) passed the midway point of their preseason schedule, two specific trends remained consistent.

The club continues to win, and it's doing so behind sound defense.

By downing the Orlando Magic 126-94 Sunday at Amway Center, the Sixers polished off a 2-0 road trip, and stayed unbeaten in exhibition play. They held their hosts to 39.1% shooting, and a paltry 25.0% effort (8-32 3fg) from behind the arc.

Unlike in Friday's victory over the Charlotte Hornets at Wake Forest University, the Sixers this time had Joel Embiid at their disposal. The two-time All-Star played into the third quarter, generating a team-best 15 points (3-6 fg, 8-9 ft) and team-high tying nine rebounds in 21 minutes of play.

Embiid was one of four starters to finish in double-figures. Josh Richardson added 13 points, five assists, and five steals while splitting his time on and off the ball.

Tobias Harris chipped in with 14 points and four rebounds. Al Horford tallied 11 points (5-8 fg) and four boards of his own.

The Sixers never trailed in Sunday's triumph, and led by as many as 32 points before the final horn sounded.

For as noteworthy as some of the performances were from the Sixers' first-stringers, the bench unit enjoyed a solid night as well. The reserves combined for 70 points (it should be noted no starters played the fourth quarter), and back-up big man Kyle O'Quinn dished out nine assists.

Click here for a complete box score.

@Sixers Social:

The head coach had himself a busy off-day.

Up Next:

The Sixers will be idle Monday, then return to The Center Tuesday to take on the Detroit Pistons for their second-to-last preseason tilt.