At the Buzzer | Team Overpowers Pistons in Detroit

What a way to ring in the holidays.

The 76ers (22-10) had a night filled with milestones Monday in Detroit, and head back to Philadelphia with a 125-109 win in tow.

The Sixers shot 54.7% from the field and 40.0% from long range, tallied 62 points in the paint, and shared 33 assists on their 52 field goals.

Helping greatly in the assist-distribution initiative was Ben Simmons, who finished with a career-high 17 dimes, along with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The performance marked Simmons’ second triple-double of the season, and the 24th such game in his career.

In tonight’s win over the Pistons, Ben Simmons recorded his 24th career triple-double. Per @EliasSports, Simmons is now tied with Grant Hill for the 3rd-most by a player in his first 3 seasons in NBA history and trails only Oscar Robertson (87) and Magic Johnson (31). pic.twitter.com/SUuwYOayDQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 24, 2019

“All night, he was the guy that was getting into the middle of the lane, making the defense collapse,” Tobias Harris said of Simmons. “I thought he did a great job of getting everybody involved from the jump.”

Harris had a strong night himself, posting a season-high 35 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

He shot 14-for-21 from the field against one of his former teams, including four 3-pointers, which ties a season-high.

After shooting a flawless 4-for-4 in the first half for a total of 13points, Joel Embiid put together another standout outing, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and a steal.

In the absence of Matisse Thybulle (knee), Furkan Korkmaz played heavier minutes off the bench, and took advantage of them.

Korkmaz finished with a couple of milestones of his own, recording 21 points (career-high) and three steals (tying a career-high), along with four rebounds.

The Sixers' bench accounted for 36 of the Sixers’ 125 points, as the team improved to 2-0 this season against Detroit.

All in all, not a bad way to prepare to play on Christmas Day.

Up Next:

The Sixers return home to South Philadelphia for a very special Christmas Day showdown with the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks (27-4).

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31.0 points and a career-high 12.9 rebounds per game this season. The Bucks lead the league in points (120.6) and rebounds (51.3) per game, along with net rating (13.0) and defensive rating (101.4) as of Monday evening.