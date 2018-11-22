Game Recap | Team Overcomes Tight Finish, Extends Season-Best Streak

Snapshot:

Two of the NBA’s best big men took center stage in South Philadelphia, and in the decisive final seconds, there they were, right in the spotlight.

For much of Wednesday’s match-up between the 76ers (13-7) and New Orleans Pelicans (10-8), Joel Embiid had the upper hand on his All-Star counterpart, Anthony Davis.

But with time running out, an all-out scramble by New Orleans in the half court resulted in Embiid fouling Davis on a closeout on the perimeter.

A review confirmed Davis was indeed behind the 3-point arc, and that he would be heading to the line - with 2.5 seconds left - with the chance to send the game to overtime with three pivotal free throws.

Davis hit his first, then his second.

The third attempt, however, rattled around the rim, and went awry.

Fittingly, it was Embiid who batted the ball back to the wing as time expired, and the Sixers escaped, 121-120.

The tight triumph extended the Sixers’ winning streak to four in a row, and improved their league-best home record to 10-0. The team’s regular season unbeaten run at The Center now stands at 20.

“To come out of it with a win, the bottom line a win, is fantastic,” said Brett Brown.

New Orleans had won six of its previous seven games, but the Sixers managed to jump out to a 16-point edge in Wednesday’s opening quarter.

The Pelicans made things interesting in the fourth quarter with runs of 12-0 and 8-0. In the end, with Davis’ miss, the Sixers survived.

“We’ve got work to do,” Brown said, “but we’re happy to enjoy Thanksgiving after a win.”

Delivering a determined performance against one of the league’s elite, Embiid finished with 31 points (11-23 fg, 2-4 3fg, 7-9 ft) and 19 rebounds. The double-double was his NBA-best 18th of the season.

The 7-footer’s 30-point, 10-rebound outing was his 12th, another ridiculous league-high total.

“I was getting the ball a lot and I was doing my job, and that’s dominating” Embiid said of the early stages of Wednesday’s game. He scored 15 of his points in the first period.

Ben Simmons turned in a big evening for the Sixers as well, attacking the basket relentlessly for 22 points on 9 for 18 shooting. The 20-point game was his second in three appearances.

“I think everybody played well offensively - I think we picked them apart with their help defense,” said Simmons. “On defense, I think we did a lot better with our pressure and how hard we were playing.”

With New Orleans closing in, Jimmy Butler (13 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl) supplied a couple key plays down the stretch. On the offensive end, he nailed a pair of jumpers to help interrupt the Pelicans’ momentum, while defensively, the All-Star came up with a steal and chasedown block.

From the bench, Landry Shamet offered important contributions. He posted a career-best 15 points, on the strength of four 3-pointers.

Led by Embiid and back-up big man Amir Johnson, the Sixers made Davis work on the offensive end. He scored a season-low 12 points (4-13 fg), to go with 16 rebounds and five blocks.

Notable Nuggets:

Embiid Battles Davis

By outcome and statistics, Joel Embiid got the best of Anthony Davis Wednesday.

Whereas the two big men were cross-matched at times last season when the Sixers and Pelicans played, Embiid handled the bulk of the defensive duties on AD in the opening round of this year’s two-game series (although he wasn’t alone in these efforts).

Amir Johnson lent a hand.

(Chandler in the act, too). pic.twitter.com/KEzGsTUXni — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) November 22, 2018

New Orleans, however, opened Wednesday’s contest by having Nikola Mirotic, not Davis, serve as Embiid’s primary defender. In the second half, with Mirotic in foul trouble, Julius Randle was thrown into the fray, with Davis not really guarding Embiid much one-on-one until the final minutes or regulation.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Embiid said of Davis, a five-time All-Star and former no. 1 pick. “He’s one of the best players in the league. Everytime you go against someone who people might consider better than you...you want to take that challenge.”

In one particular first quarter sequence, Embiid had the chance to go right at Davis. He didn’t pass it up.

“I love playing against him. Obviously, he’s a great talent, and he’s been doing it. This year, he’s doing it, too. I felt like I did an OK job.”

Perfect 10

A 10-0 start at home, and a 20-game regular season winning streak at The Center stretching back to last March.

While the Sixers’ dominance in South Philadelphia speaks for itself, Ben Simmons was willing to share a few thoughts on the subject following Wednesday’s victory.

“I think just knowing we’ve played well here, and giving home fans what they want, for us to play hard every game coming in here and competing,” said the reigning Rookie of the Year. “There’s a priority to that where we want to win. We don’t want to let anybody down here.”

Brett Brown feels the Sixers’ success on their own court - they’re the last undefeated home team in the NBA - should count for something.

“We love playing here in Philadelphia,” said the sixth-year head coach. “We feel it, we need it, we appreciate it. We talk about loud and proud, and that’s who they are. It was a pretty good holiday crowd. You felt like there was a good buzz in the building and we needed [the crowd].”

Landry, Again, Looking Sharp

Through roughly one quarter of his first professional campaign, Landry Shamet has been steady, and then some.

Wednesday’s game fell more into the “then some” category, as the 2018 no. 26 pick shot his way to a career-best 15 points. He connected on 4 of 6 3-point tries, and for a third straight appearance, logged at least 20 minutes.

Shamet credited teammates and coaches for his promising start.

"Everybody empowers me to do what I do,” he said. “They hold me accountable. It’s easy to come in here with my role, and be confident because everybody is expecting me to.”

Ben Simmons appreciates the way the Wichita State product has gone about his business.

“He’s a little bit more vocal, but he’s still learning,” said Simmons. “He’s willing to talk when he needs to, but I feel like every time he does say something, it’s important, something he wants to learn, or he has advice for somebody or vice versa. But he’s getting a lot better. I feel like he’s similar to me, in terms of talking. You might not hear me too much, but when I do talk, it’s always relevant.”

