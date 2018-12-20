At the Buzzer | Team Gets Back on Track With Win Over Knicks

SNAPSHOT:

The 76ers (21-12) were looking to get back on track, and quickly.

A date with the New York Knicks (9-24) Wednesday at The Center proved to be just the right remedy.

In a game that felt like control was never really too far out of reach, the Sixers powered their way to a solid 131-109 victory over their Atlantic Division rival.

The club shot 53.4 percent for the night, and was excellent from behind the arc, converting 15 of 30 3-point attempts.

After expressing disappointment in his personal performance in Monday’s loss at San Antonio, Jimmy Butler helped get the Sixers started, making his first four shots. The four-time All-Star finished with 20 points (6-9 fg, 8-10 ft), while adding four rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Joel Embiid topped the Sixers with 24 points (10-17 fg). He also brought down 10 rebounds, registering his 28th double-double of the year.

Throughout the evening, Ben Simmons steered the Sixers’ ship. He posted a triple-double (13 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast) for the second time in three games, and now has four on the season, good for second-most in the NBA.

For as much as the Sixers’ offense stood out in Wednesday’s triumph, their defense in the second half was critical. New York deposited 52.3 percent of its attempts in the first half, but the Sixers held them to just 33.0 percent in the second stanza.

The Sixers owned the glass as well, with a 51-35 advantage in rebounding.

