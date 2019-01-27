At the Buzzer | Team Falls to Denver on Undermanned Night

Short three starters, the 76ers (32-18) put up a fight Saturday at Pepsi Center, but a win was not to be, as the team fell to the Denver Nuggets (33-15), 126-110.

The Sixers now look ahead, traveling to California for contests against the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings.

“I think for tonight’s game, there’s a lot of positives you can take out of it,” Ben Simmons said. “I’m proud of everybody who stepped up and played.”

Simmons scored 19 points, and collected 12 boards and four dimes against a tough Nuggets team led by Nikola Jokic.

Behind a 32-point, 18-rebound, 10-assist effort, the Denver big man registered his seventh triple-double of the season.

For the undermanned Sixers, Jonah Bolden, Corey Brewer, and T.J. McConnell started in the absence of Joel Embiid (rest), Jimmy Butler (wrist), and Wilson Chandler (hamstring).

Just days after signing a second 10-day contract with the Sixers, Brewer came up big in his third start in as many games. The former Nugget scored 20 points, grabbed six boards, and finished with up four steals.

“You just want to try to find a few good things and move on,” Brett Brown said.

JJ Redick delivered yet another solid performance, leading his team with 22 points.

After playing with the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, earlier in the week, Shake Milton recorded 11 points — a career-high with the Sixers.

Landry Shamet ran the point for some of his minutes Saturday, collecting eight points and a personal-best seven assists.

The Sixers will host the Nuggets Feb. 8 in South Philadelphia.

Sixers Social:

Up Next:

The Sixers are California-bound, where they will face the Los Angeles Lakers (25-24) on Tuesday. LeBron James is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in his first season as a Laker, but has been sidelined since Christmas Day with a groin injury. Kyle Kuzma has stepped up in James’ absence, averaging 19.1 points per game this season. The Lakers have lost three in a row.