At the Buzzer | Strong Start Fuels Balanced Win Over Lakers

Recap:

When 76ers’ starting five reunited Tuesday night, it was worth staying up for.

The quintet of Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, JJ Redick, and Wilson Chandler got the Sixers (33-18) running with an early 16-4 lead. The squad kept control throughout the contest, beating the Los Angeles Lakers (26-25), 121-105, at the STAPLES Center.

Embiid, Butler, and Simmons combined for 67 points, while Mike Muscala scored 17 points (his highest total since scoring 18 on Dec. 7) and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench.

After resting during Saturday’s contest at Denver, Embiid put the skill that earned him the title of All-Star starter on full display. He registered 28 points, 11 boards, and six dimes.

Butler had missed three games (wrist) prior to Tuesday’s outing, but was back in vintage form. He made an impact on both ends of the court, with 20 points, five rebounds, six assists and five steals (his highest count as a Sixer).

Simmons -- named to the 2019 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars roster earlier in the day -- finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

The Sixers out-assisted their opponent once again, 33-26, and limited their turnovers to 12. On the flip side, they forced 21 LA giveaways, which resulted in the Sixers posting a 34-11 advantage in points off turnovers.

Laker Brandon Ingram led the contest with a career-high 36 points on 16-20 shooting.

The Sixers have now won six of their last eight, and have reached the midpoint in their four-game road trip with a 1-1 record.

Click here for a full box score.

Sixers Social:

T.J. to JB - just one of McConnell’s six assists.

S H O W T I M E

J pic.twitter.com/FH4sMImOCj — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 30, 2019

Up Next:

The Sixers will travel to Northern California to face the defending champion Golden State Warriors (36-14) at Oracle Arena. The Warriors have won a league-best 11 consecutive games, and lead the league in points (119.1), assists (29.3), blocks (6.4) and field goal percentage (49.1). Stephen Curry is averaging 29.3 points per game, his highest mark since the 2015-16 season, while Kevin Durant averages 27.2 points per game. DeMarcus Cousins has played five games with his new Warriors team after missing almost a full year due to an Achilles injury.