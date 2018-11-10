At the Buzzer | Embiid's Excellence at Line Helps Deliver OT Victory

Snapshot:

In the waning seconds of a marathon, whistle-filled, overtime game, the 7-footer, appropriately sporting his fresh, sweat-soaked, ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed’ - inspired Nike City Edition uniform, toed the free throw line, with chants of ‘M-V-P’ reigning down from another sold out home crowd.

There is no doubt about what Joel Embiid means to the 76ers (8-5), and Friday, against the Charlotte Hornets (6-6), they needed every bit of him.

As he has made a habit of doing, and once again in dominant fashion, the All-Star big man hit his shots with a high degree of efficiency. He rebounded the basketball, clogged the paint, and protected the rim, too.

But most importantly, in the Sixers’ resilient 133-132 victory at The Center, he got to the line, and hit his free throws.

Of Embiid’s 42 points, a career-high 19 came from the foul stripe. He went a combined 14 for 16 between the fourth quarter and overtime, while also finishing with with 18 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks.

Needless to say, without Embiid’s massive contributions, Friday’s game could have easily gotten away, despite the fact that, at one point, a win almost felt certain.

Almost, of course, being the operative word.

With Embiid and Ben Simmons (22 pts, 13 ast, 8 reb) leading a relentless attack on the basket, the Sixers opened things up to the tune of a 21-point lead midway through the third frame.

From there, Charlotte dug in, outscoring the Sixers 51-34 through the end of the fourth quarter. A slew of free throws and Kemba Walker catching fire were big parts of that.

The Hornets’ own All-Star tallied 22 of his 30 points after the third quarter, putting a major scare into the Sixers.

Embiid went for 21 during that same stretch of the game, a herculean output that proved to be enough.

‘Gram of the Game:

Along with the ‘Rocky’ films, the ‘Creed’ spinoff series helped inspire this season’s Nike City Edition uniforms. Only fitting that a bunch of the stars of the newest flick, due out November 21st, were on hand for the debut of the jerseys.

Cast of @creedmovie in the house! A post shared by Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) on Nov 9, 2018 at 5:04pm PST

Up Next:

To close out their third back-to-back in the last two weeks, the Sixers will head to the Grind House in Memphis for a Saturday evening pairing with the Grizzlies. Things have been going well for Memphis, which has won six of its first 10 games, and is tied with the San Antonio Spurs for first place in the Southwest Division. Through a slew of injuries, the Grizz managed only 22 wins a season ago, matching the second-lowest total in franchise history.