At the Buzzer | Embiid Leads Rout of Rockets

Recap:

It’s safe to say Houston did, in fact, have a problem: the Philadelphia 76ers.

In their first and only meeting this season at The Center, the Sixers (31-17) trounced the Rockets (26-20), 121-93.

Highlighting an all-around dominant performance, the Sixers beat the Rockets on multiple fronts - rebounds (55-38), assists (21-14), and free throws (27-33 vs. Houston’s 20-26), Brett Brown was prouder of the intangibles.

“I feel that the spirit of the team is pointing completely in the direction that we want, that I want,” Brown said. “I like the vibe in the locker room.”

Joel Embiid finished with 32 points and 14 rebounds in just 27 minutes. Monday marks Embiid’s league-best 20th game this season with at least 30 points and 10 boards.

The first half presented a battle between two of the league’s best players in Embiid (32 pts, 14 reb) and James Harden (37 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast). But Embiid and his teammates put in the work early to ultimately sail to victory.

The Sixers led by four at the end of the first frame, extending that lead to 15 by the break. By the end of the third quarter, the squad was up by 31.

In Jimmy Butler’s absence (wrist), Corey Brewer stepped up for his first start as Sixer after signing a 10-day contract less than one week prior. Brewer finished with 11 points, three rebounds, a pair of blocks and a pair of steals.

Sadly, you can’t quantify spirit on a stat line—because he may have led the contest in that category.

“He was our spiritual bell ringer,” Brown said. “Isn’t that what life’s all about? You get an opportunity, and you hope to deliver. He did deliver.”

Also of note, Wilson Chandler was just shy of a double-double, finishing with nine points and 14 boards. JJ Redick scored with 16 points, while Ben Simmons collected nine points, six rebounds and six assists.

Landry Shamet shone off the bench, scoring 18 points.

The Sixers have won four of their last five, and eight of 11 in 2019.

Sixers Social:

Brewer said he’s spent most of this season playing superheroes at home with his son. How’s this for a superhero:

Up Next:

The Sixers will host the San Antonio Spurs (27-21) at The Center on Wednesday. The Spurs are 4-4 in their last eight. In his first season as a Spur, DeMar DeRozan leads the team in points (21.4 ppg) and assists (6.4 apg). LaMarcus Aldridge shone in the Spurs’ most recent contest against the Clippers, finishing with 30 points and 14 boards. The Sixers swept the Spurs last season, 2-0.