Game Recap | Cavs Sharp for Full 48, Take Win

Snapshot:

There was no LeBron James, but there were problems.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-16) have found themselves again adjusting to life without The King, their performance Friday at The Center showed that under the right circumstances, they can be a pesky out.

Yes, the Cavs made shots (52.7 fg%), and tough, contested ones at that. Cleveland received solid individual performances, too.

Most of all, though, the Cavaliers controlled the backboards, a factor that proved decisive in their 121-112 victory over the 76ers (13-8).

The loss was the Sixers’ first in South Philadelphia in a regular season game since March 13th, a span of 20 games. The defeat also stopped the Sixers’ longest winning streak of the season at four.

“That’s the NBA for you,” said Jimmy Butler, who put up 22 points (8-14 fg, 3-4 3fg). “Every roster can get hot at any given time. They had one of those nights where they were making shots.

“They had a lot of offensive rebounds, and we didn’t have many, so I think that’s another part of the game as well.”

Cleveland outdid the Sixers by 11 on the glass, and finished with a 14-4 advantage in offensive rebounds. The margin resulted in a 15-4 edge in second-chance points, and yielded the Cavaliers 18 more field goal attempts.

“They crush the ball every time,” Joel Embiid (24 pts, 12 reb) said of Cleveland’s rebounding approach.

That the Cavaliers came prepared to play was apparent early. They pounced on the Sixers for a 14-point lead in Friday’s first quarter.

The Sixers then battled back to level the score at 54-54 going into the half, before Butler went for 10 points (a season-high) in the third period. His spurt helped his team go up by five late in the frame.

To the Cavs’ credit, they refused to go away.

After an Embiid lay-up tied the score at 90-90 in the fourth quarter, Cleveland mounted a game-changing 22-7 surge, and seized control for good.

Jordan Clarkson came up big during the run, netting 14 of his 19 points in the fourth. Rodney Hood (25 pts) was also clutch in crunch time.

His triple with three minutes left gave Cleveland a 15-point lead, and effectively dashed the Sixers’ chances.

Tristan Thompson was key to the Cavaliers’ rebounding efforts. He totaled 18 points and 13 boards.

Ben Simmons registered a 22-point, 10-assist double-double - his 15th double-double of the season - in Friday’s loss. JJ Redick posted 23 points, and was critical to getting the Sixers going after Cleveland set the tone.

Notable Nuggets:

Giving Cleveland Some Credit

In their post-game remarks, Brett Brown and several of his players said they felt the Sixers should have won Friday’s game.

Obviously, the score didn’t go in the team’s favor. So, it was kudos to an opponent that stepped up.

“We struggled guarding them,” said Brett Brown. “I thought their guards made tough shots, and they beat us off a live dribble.”

According to stats.nba.com, the Sixers combined to contest 70 shots in Friday’s game. Cleveland took 93 field goal attempts in all.

“I got to give them a lot of credit, they made a lot of tough shots,” Joel Embiid said. “They made a lot of long twos.

“That’s what we want, we want teams to make long twos, and tonight [Cleveland] made a lot of them.”

Stars Speak

Friday’s setback spoiled a chance for the Sixers to go 3-0 on their now-completed homestand. Here’s a round of remarks from the team’s three most prominent players:

Ben Simmons - on loss

“You never want to lose, you never want to lose to a team not doing that well. And you don’t want to lose at home. We’ve got to move on to Brooklyn next.”

Jimmy Butler - on rebounding

“I think a lot of it’s on the guards. I think Jo, Mike, Wilson, they’re down there banging with some big guys. 7-footers, 200-however many pounds. I think the guards got come over the top and secure a lot more of those rebounds. I think it’s on us - the guard unit - to help the bigs out.”

Joel Embiid - on Friday's loss

‘It doesn’t feel good. We got to learn from it, and move on. “

Sixers Social:

That Franklin, he is for sure doggone crazy.

@sixersfranklin A post shared by Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) on Nov 23, 2018 at 5:38pm PST

Up Next:

Sandwiched in between the end of one three-game homestand, and the start of another next week, the Sixers will be back in Brooklyn Sunday, visiting Barclays Center for the second time this month (and final time this season). Back on November 4th, the Nets relied on a potent performance from its starting backcourt to knock off the Sixers, 122-97. D’Angelo Russell scored 21 points, while the now-injured Caris Levert tallied 20. Ben Simmons supplied 20 points and 12 boards for the Sixers.