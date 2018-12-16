At the Buzzer | Balanced Performance Produces Bounce-Back Win

SNAPSHOT

On the heels of losing consecutive games for just the second time this season, and with an earlier loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-23) very much in mind, the 76ers (20-11) delivered a determined performance Sunday afternoon at Quicken Loans Arena.

Having Jimmy Butler back helped the cause, too, as the Sixers finished strong for a 128-105 victory.

Butler posted 19 points (6-10 fg, 3-4 3fg, 4-5 ft), two rebounds, and two assists in his return from a two-game absence (groin strain).

He was part of a balanced collective effort underscored by six different players generating double-digits.

Despite falling behind by 10 points in Sunday’s first half, the Sixers outscored Cleveland 33-16 to head into the break ahead 65-58.

Another key surge, 14 straight points bridging the end of the third and fourth periods, ensured that this time around, the Sixers would keep the Cavaliers at bay.

Ben Simmons was active throughout the day, tallying his third triple double (22 pts, 11 reb, 14 ast).

Joel Embiid provided 24 points, nine boards, and two dimes, while Landry Shamet shot his way to 16 points off the bench.

It’ll be only an oh...1,500 mile flight from Cleveland to San Antonio, where the Sixers will be right back in action Monday night to complete a demanding back-to-back. Last year, the Sixers swept the Spurs in a season series for the first time since 2003-04. DeMar Derozan, acquired by San Antonio from Toronto this off-season in the Kawhi Leonard deal, is averaging team-highs of 23.6 points and 6.1 assists per game.