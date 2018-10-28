At the Buzzer | Back at Home, Team Gets Back on Track

Snapshot:

It was a battle, but it was a win.

And at the end of the evening, that’s all that really mattered.

After losing two tough games to start the week, the 76ers (3-3) returned home Saturday with a mission to get back to playing hard.

That’s exactly what they did, grinding out a 105-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets (3-4).

JJ Redick and Robert Covington helped put the Sixers over the top, connecting on 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to break a late tie.

Redick finished with 15 points off the bench, while Covington riddled Saturday’s stat sheet with 18 points (6-11 fg, 4-7 3fg), 10 rebounds, two steals, and four blocked shots.

The double-double was the first on the season for the 2018 All-Defensive First-Team selection.

Joel Embiid delivered another dominant showing. He put up 27 points (10-22 fg, 1-5 3fg, 6-6 ft) and 14 boards, becoming the first player in team history to begin a season with six consecutive 20-point, 10-rebound games.

En route to earning their third win in as many appearances at The Center, the Sixers survived a prolific performance from Charlotte All-Star Kemba Walker. The guard, who entered the evening third in the NBA in scoring, tallied 37 points (11-31 fg, 3-15 3fg, 12-14 ft), but no one else from the Hornets made a field goal during the final 10 minutes of regulation.

Check back later for updates to this story. Click here for a complete box score.

‘Gram of the Game:

Throughout Saturday’s game, the Sixers’ 7-foot All-Star was very much a presence at the rim.

Up Next:

The Sixers will see a familiar face on the opposite sideline Monday, when former assistant coach Lloyd Pierce brings the Atlanta Hawks into town. Pierce was an original member of Brett Brown’s’ coaching staff, and was hired this offseason to lead Atlanta. The Hawks have gotten off to a respectable 2-2 start, with first-round pick Trae Young averaging 21.5 points and 7.5 assists per game.