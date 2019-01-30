Butler's Infectious Presence the Same in Return, but Role Slightly Different

When you play nearly 29 minutes, and finish with a plus-26 rating, conventional wisdom says things went pretty darn well while you were on the court.

And they did for Jimmy Butler, in Tuesday’s 121-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at STAPLES Center.

Logging his first action in 10 days (right wrist), the four-time All-Star was a model of efficiency offensively. He posted 20 points on a 7 for 9 effort from the field, and handed out six assists against just one turnover.

Defensively, Butler was a menace from the jump. He came up with the first of his five steals 15 seconds into regulation, and used it to trigger a fastbreak sequence that was punctuated by a high-flying Ben Simmons alley-oop lay-up.

From there, the Sixers were off. Their defensive pressure was successfully aggressive, and generated a slew of transition scoring sequences executed at breakneck speed.

The club raced out to a 27-11 lead, a stretch during which Butler manufactured another steal, another assist, and scored seven points on two alley-oop dunks, a 14-foot jumper, and a free throw.

The blitz was on, and the tone had been set.

Even though the Lakers never quite went away the rest of the evening, the Sixers also never lost control.

Was the abundantly high-energy Butler his club's lone catalyst? No (see Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and T.J. McConnell, too), but he was a major factor.

“Just look at him,” Brett Brown said. “He’s an athlete, and he’s so gifted physically. His spirit, defensively, spills over to the group.”

Based on how Tuesday’s tilt played out, it would be hard to argue that claim.

There was more to Butler’s performance, however, that Brown liked.

Two days earlier, upon the Sixers’ arrival in Los Angeles, Brown approached Butler about playing on the ball a bit. Through his first two months with the franchise, the 29-year old had been used almost exclusively off the ball.

“I was hype, I’m not even stuntin’,” said Butler, who’s had the opportunity to run point at various stages of both his amateur and professional careers.

So Brown let Butler initiate the offense during two portions of Tuesday’s game - a four-minute stretch that bridged the first and second quarters, and again for a few more minutes from the end of the third period going into the fourth.

“I liked what I saw,” said Brown. “We didn’t really run complicated offense. It was quite simple and spaced, and I thought he did a really good job with that.”

Butler said he felt good with the keys in his hands.

“It’s a different look. We’ve got so many guys who do so many things well. I think Ben gets to post up a little more, cut to the basket a little bit more, play off the ball a little bit more. I think when somebody else has the ball, it makes everybody else’s job easier.”

Why now tinker with Butler’s responsibilities (or, play Simmons at the four; or divvy up Wilson Chandler’s minutes between the three and the four)?

With roughly a third of the regular season remaining, Brown realizes that in order for the Sixers to advance deep into the playoffs, they’ll likely have to keep opponents on their toes. The “clean” nature of the regular season evaporates once the postseason gets underway.

“When you start gameplanning, and having to beat someone four times in a seven-game series, that’s not how it works,” Brown said. “With [personnel] optionality, versatility, depth, creativity, those are some of the things you’re going to need to win a series.”

Trying to get ahead of the story never hurts, at least it didn’t Tuesday. On multiple fronts, Butler was a force to be reckoned with, and while not singular, his presence was pivotal to the Sixers bouncing back following Saturday’s loss at Denver.

“There’s no denying his personality, his physicality, his presence, it’s infectious,” said Brown. “It really is contagious.”