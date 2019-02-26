Focused on Playing the Right Way, Butler Again Makes Mark

Jimmy Butler’s essentially been doing what he did Monday in New Orleans ever since the 76ers acquired him over three months ago:

Go with the natural flow of the game, try to make the right plays.

Sometimes, the box score does the efforts of the four-time All-Star justice. Other times, it doesn’t.

Butler’s shooting numbers in the Sixers’ 111-110 victory over the Pelicans fall under the latter category. But despite finishing 5 for 16 from the field, the veteran came through when it counted.

Late in Monday’s fourth quarter, after New Orleans closed the gap to six points, it was Butler who hit 12-foot baseline jump shots on back-to-back scoring possessions to widen the gap to 110-100 with just under three minutes to go.

With time running out, he then came up with arguably the biggest - and most impressive - play of the night, catching a piece of E’Twuan Moore’s 3-point attempt seconds before the buzzer sounded.

The block prevented a potential game-tying basket, and secured for the Sixers an important bounce back win.

“Jimmy, I thought, made a spectacular athletic play at the end to get a piece of that catch-shot three,” said Brett Brown.

Butler also left his mark Monday in a couple other critical areas as well. He paced the Sixers with seven assists, and grabbed seven rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.

Three of those offensive boards ended in scores.

Ironically enough, earlier in the day, Butler was asked at shootaround how he’s been approaching this season, his eighth in the NBA. Keep in mind the 29-year old’s plus-4.7 rating with the Sixers ranks second on the team only to MVP candidate Joel Embiid’s plus-6.1.

“I’m doing my job,” said Butler, “doing whatever they ask me to do, playing my role to the best of my abilities, going out there and playing basketball.”

And the Sixers, more often than not, have reaped the rewards, as was the case again Monday in a not-so-easy win the Big Easy.