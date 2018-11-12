In Butler, Team Lands Bona Fide, Established Star

Delivering a championship to the passionate, patient, loyal fans of Philadelphia.

From the beginning of the reset through the thick of the rebuild, creating a sustained winner has always been the 76ers’ end game.

To talk about a lofty goal like this is one thing. But to be one of the few franchises actually capable of pulling it off, that’s another matter entirely.

A keen, disciplined eye on the longview is necessary. Conviction is essential. Bold strokes are required.

Timing is everything.

There’s no question that Jimmy Butler is one of the best basketball players on the planet. His four straight All-Star Game nods, four All-Defensive Team selections, and an Olympic gold medal combine to create a profile that speaks for itself.

Rare is it that an opportunity comes along - especially at this young stage of the season - to acquire such an elite talent.

When it does, conventional wisdom says to go for it.

Go for it is exactly what the Sixers front office did, and now, the franchise has an established, bona fide star, a multi-faceted weapon who is a lethal scorer, productive passer, and top-notch defender all wrapped up into one dynamic two-way package.

In other words, an ideal fit for a roster already laden with young, promising pillars.

Before Monday’s blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves official, the Sixers already had a bright future. Now, it appears to be red hot, the trade figuring to push the organization one step closer towards its title aspirations.

To pry Butler away from Minnesota, the Sixers had to make a tough call, giving up Robert Covington and Dario Saric. The two were more than just starters, but respected teammates and fan favorites, as well.

Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick were also included in the swap, as was Minnesota big man Justin Patton, chosen 16th in the 2017 draft.

Like the braintrust that got Monday’s exchange across the finish line, Butler too has his eye on the NBA’s ultimate prize. A championship ring is one of the few items missing from an otherwise superlative resume.

Taken 30th overall in 2011 draft, the recently-turned 29-year old Butler spent the first six seasons of his career in Chicago, and parts of the past two campaigns with Minnesota.

It took Butler two years to crack the Bulls’ starting line-up, and when he did, he put up respectable numbers (13.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.6 apg, 19 spg).

The next season, 2014-15, he exploded, earning his trip to the All-Star Game.

Since then, Butler has been a machine. He’s one of two players, along with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in each of previous four full seasons (and is one pace to do so again this year).

Butler has also nailed a minimum of 60 3-pointers for five straight seasons, and is a career 34.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc. He has set the bar high for modern two-way players.

In the hours and days ahead, the plan for Butler will go as follows:

He’ll report to the 76ers Training Complex in Camden Tuesday for a formal introductory press conference. Then, later in the day, the Houston, Texas native will fly to Orlando, where he’ll link up with his new squad as it prepares for Wednesday’s match-up with the Magic.

Butler’s first home game as a Sixer is set for Friday, versus the Utah Jazz. During his time with Chicago, he once dropped 53 points in The Center, a total that remains a career high.

That ridiculous performance, however, is part of Butler’s past life, one in which the Sixers were among the 29 teams tasked with figuring out how to stop him on a game-in, game-out basis.

Thanks to Monday’s trade, the Sixers are now the lucky exception.