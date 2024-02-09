Leads the NBA in three-point field goals over last five seasons

Philadelphia 76ers send Furkan Korkmaz to Indiana, Marcus Morris Sr. to San Antonio

PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 8, 2024 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Buddy Hield in a three-team trade involving the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.

To complete the trade, Philadelphia sent Furkan Korkmaz, a 2024 second-round pick ((a) most favorable of Toronto's own and (b) most favorable of (i) Indiana's own and (ii) least favorable of Utah/Cleveland), Portland's 2029 second-round pick and cash considerations to Indiana. The 76ers also traded Marcus Morris Sr., the LA Clippers' 2029 second-round pick and cash considerations to San Antonio. The Spurs sent Doug McDermott to Indiana.

Over the past five-plus seasons, Hield has made a league-leading 1,240 three-pointers, shooting better than 39-percent (39.3% 3FG) from beyond the arc over that span. Since his NBA debut in 2016-17, Hield has connected on 1,842 three-pointers, joining Golden State’s Stephen Curry as the only two players with 1,800-or-more.

In 52 games (28 starts) this season with Indiana, Hield holds averages of 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 25.7 minutes per contest, while shooting 44.3-percent from the field and 38.4-percent from three-point range.

Hield posted a season-high 31 points (12-17 FG, 7-12 3FG) against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 22, marking one of his nine games this season with five-or-more made three-pointers. Hield’s 142 career games with at least five triples are third in the NBA since his rookie season.

Originally selected by New Orleans with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Hield holds career averages of 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, while shooting 40.1-percent from three-point range in 600 games (398 starts) over seven-plus seasons with the Pelicans, Sacramento, and Indiana.

Following his rookie season, Hield was named to the 2017 NBA All-Rookie First Team. Three years later, he captured the 2020 NBA Three-Point Contest crown at All-Star weekend in Atlanta. A native of The Bahamas, Hield starred collegiately at Oklahoma where he was twice named Big-12 Player of the Year. Following his senior season, he earned the Naismith College Player of the Year, John R. Wooden Award, Oscar Robertson Trophy, and Sporting News Men's College Basketball Player of the Year in 2016.