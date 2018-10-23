The BroadCast | Steadiness, and the NBA Season

The NBA regular season is a long, grinding marathon. Few players on the 76ers’ roster know this truth better than Amir Johnson, the 14-year veteran big man who re-signed with the club during the off-season.

On this episode of The BroadCast, we talk to the even-keeled Johnson about the importance of maintaining a steady temperament and outlook over the course of 82 games, and why, at times, it can be counterproductive to react strongly to a single, isolated performance.

Also, listen to the debut of Sixers Soundcheck with Tom McGinnis, a new segment we’ll be incorporating into the podcast on a regular basis.

To check out the pod, click below.

There was such an intense reaction to the first game of the season. Here we are [after the Chicago win], and it’s a different feeling. This isn’t like the NFL season, right? It’s a long grind, lots of games.

"I always say the hardest games of NBA season is the first game and the last game of a season, because everyone’s trying to do well, and at the end of the season, everybody’s trying to finish out at their best. The first game, that was definitely a tough team to go up against. To have us be the headline to start the season, there was a lot of emotions, guys were trying to do a lot, and we weren’t playing our normal Sixers basketball, where we’re sharing the ball and playing well. We got back into our rhythm."

Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons - how do you think they’re handling everything, between expectations, pressure?

"Well, they’re very competitive, man. These guys put in work every day. Ben comes in maybe six, seven, eight in the morning, puts in his work. You see Jo here late after practice, putting in his work. You can just see how hard they want to be great, be an All-Star, whatever their goal is. They have the mindset, which some young guys don’t have. You can see it in them. As they keep playing, fans can see it, our coaching staff and players can see it, they lead by example. They’re definitely going to take us to the promised land."

Have you ever been part of a crowd like the home opener, for Markelle Fultz?

"It’s love. What that city shows, I recognized Philly the last couple years. The amount of love he got from him shooting a jumper just gives Markelle the most confidence ever, even though he has it. It just shows how much this city has for its players and for the team. It’s pretty cool to see."

