The BroadCast | SI's Rob Mahoney Breaks Down Top 100 Ranks

It’s one of our favorite annual pre-season hoops content rites of passages - poring over the Sports Illustrated NBA Top 100. This year, the 76ers had a strong presence, with five players making the cut.

On this edition of The BroadCast, SI’s Rob Mahoney, one of the list’s curators, joins the podcast, and discusses the rankings he and co-writer Ben Golliver handed out to Joel Embiid (no. 9), Ben Simmons (no. 26), Robert Covington (no. 48), Dario Saric (no. 54), and JJ Redick (no. 62).

Below, click to listen to the full interview, and read select excerpts from the conversation.

What does it say about the 76ers that five players made the Top 100 cut?

RM: I think it says a couple of things. This is a team with just an incredible amount of young talent, in terms of especially the young star class. The Embiid - Simmons combination is exactly kind of in the range of what you want to be building around for a high-level potential championship contender down the line, and certainly playoff contender right now.

It seems like you guys wanted to shed light on the subtleties of JJ Redick’s game.

Yes, Redick is one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, but beyond that, he’s a great screener, especially for a guard. Some of that has to do with his shooting, and the gravity it creates, because if JJ Redick screens and pops out to the 3-point line, what are you going to do with that?

Things like that, his ability to work in dribble hand-off, compete on defense...just given the wealth of what he can do with and without the ball and how those things influence how a team performs, there’s no question he’s one of the more valuable players in the league.

Where do you feel Dario Saric’s natural intuition pays off the most for him, and the Sixers?

I love watching him in loose ball situations, offensive rebounding situations. If you play basketball at any level, there’s the guy who when everyone else is tired, always seems be in the right place for the rebound, and for me, Dario is that kind of player, where he comes up with so many loose balls and so many opportunities...he just digs out these opportunities that really wouldn’t be there otherwise. That’s a credit to him, and how hard he plays, and how smart he plays.

Robert Covington. Was defense the thing that guided the thinking with your ranking of him?

For sure. On defense, you’re talking about one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. And not only that, but a guy who in a pinch can guard opposing power forwards or centers in a switch, or in a rotation, or things like that. Those guys are just rare, and Covington is good enough on offense that he really jumped into this stage of the conversation for us - the middle of our rankings.

Did you anticipate Ben Simmons making as much of an impact at point guard last season, and show as much promise as he did at that particular position?

I didn’t know what to expect, honestly. I think that’s where Simmons really impressed, with his vision, his ability to foresee things as they’re happening - really figure out what his teammates are going to do. And I think we saw that only develop over the course of the year. Beyond that, [he] just overpowered so many people who are put in front of him, and that was another hard thing to predict. If you play him at point guard, who do you even consider guarding him with? It really changes from night to night, because I think coaches around the league are still trying to figure out just how to slow this guy.

If I were to call up Rob Mahoney a year from now, will we be talking about Joel Embiid, the MVP?

I think an actual MVP season would take a bit, or it may take the Sixers exceeding what’s already going to be some pretty high expectations, just from a narrative standpoint, which unfortunately is a lot of times what these awards come down to. But...I think if we’re looking back a year from now, I would expect him to have a top-five MVP ballot kind of performance. And if we have him in that conversation of the top two or three guys, I think what that says mostly is he played a really healthy year, that the Sixers were even better than we thought they might be. He certainly has it in him. He’s kind of right there on the cusp of that, and that’s what this ranking reflects.

