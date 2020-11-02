The BroadCast | Reaction Pod! Daryl Morey Joins 76ers!

It's official!

Daryl Morey has been named the 76ers' new President of Basketball Operations!

The hiring marks the franchise's second signature addition this offseason, and comes four weeks after the team introduced Doc Rivers as its new head coach.

Over the past 13 years, Morey served as General Manager of the Houston Rockets, leading the club to the second-most wins in the NBA during that time. He received NBA Executive of the Year honors in 2018.

Listen to 76ers Insiders Brian Seltzer, Lauren Rosen, and Sixers radio announcer Tom McGinnis react to the big news on the latest episode of The BroadCast, from the 76ers Podcast Network.

