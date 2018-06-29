The BroadCast | 'Previewing the Picks' Series

On the heels of this year’s draft, The BroadCast wanted to dive a little bit deeper into the backgrounds of Zhaire Smith, Landry Shamet, and Shake Milton, the 76ers’ three acquisitions.

Below, find links to our “Previewing the Picks” series, in which each episode features an interview with one of the players’ respective college head coaches.

June 26th, 2018: SMU's Tim Jankovich

June 27th, 2018: Texas Tech's Chris Beard

June 29th, 2018: Wichita State's Gregg Marshall