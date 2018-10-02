The BroadCast | A Pre-Season Sit Down with Brett Brown

More so than at any other point of Brett Brown’s tenure as head coach of the 76ers, the team now finds itself surrounded by lofty expectations. A breakthrough 2017-2018 campaign, along with a nucleus boasting a dangerous blend of youthful and experienced talent, can be thanked for that.

On this episode of The BroadCast, Brown shares his own thoughts on the season ahead for the Sixers, and covers plenty of additional ground as well - from the progress of Markelle Fultz, to the importance of culture, and his love for driving Jeeps.

Click below to listen to the complete conversation, and also check out a few select excerpts from the interview.

Markelle Fultz seems to feel comfortable and at ease so far this season.

“Any time you can come into a system and a program and a family where you feel respected, you feel that you’re a part of something a little bit bigger than you that has clear-cut rules. It’s not anything that can be sort of taken for granted. It’s to be respected, the environment, the role. That’s the environment we’ve tried to create since we’ve all been together. I think Markelle coming in at this stage of all of us after five years, I think he’s coming into a competitive, caring environment that I think can assist as he moves through the NBA at a very young age.”

This might sound like a lazy question - but what could I ask you about Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons that hasn’t already been asked? What would you like to see from the two of them as far as their next steps in growth?

“The main thing is their growth as leaders. I can get into coach-speak and talk to you about putting them in more pick-and-rolls. I can get into defensive coach-speak where we can talk about how well we switch, or keeping Joel at the rim. But what immediately comes to my mind is the notion of growing leaders. Everybody leads in different ways. Continuing to remind them that this is their city, this is their program. Help me help you. Down deep, I know that everybody wants to be coached, everybody wants discipline, everybody wants some level of law and order. To build a fence around our program in a good way, and let them lead from those sort of parameters and embrace the city, embrace the new guys coming into the team, and find ways to attract free agents, and have it be a desirable destination - it’s all there. We’ve got everything - unbelievable city, an incredible practice facility, a growing program, a clear cut way how we want to play the sport, offensive and defensive style of play. I think that the culture we’re building is something that’s attractive and real. All those types of things are the things that interest me the most when you talk about the growth and development of those two.”

It’s rare in professional sports that a coach can go through what you’ve been through, and still be around. How much as patience made an impact?

“You cannot connect the dots of culture and impatience. It doesn’t work. Culture cannot exist with impatience, especially when you dismantle a program and try to build it back up, as we have. There is a routine we all seek. Everybody wants the comfort of a routine, a familiarity. To try to grow habits and a comfort level of how we work...corporate knowledge and continuity, that matters. You don’t just click your heels and we have a culture in a year. It takes time. Any team I’ve ever studied or been a part of that’s won championships has that. That’s the only reason I do my job - we want to bring a championship here to the city of Philadelphia. It can’t happen in my estimation, my opinion, unless you have a base of culture. To Josh Harris’ and David Blitzer’s credit, we’ve been quite linear on how we’ve tried to grow this and how we see the world, how we sign contracts, and thoughtfully tried to build a team. I just think there’s a very disciplined approach on how we’ve tried to grow it, and it’s probably as grateful an area as we’re talking about for me that our owners have stayed focused on the discipline you have to have if you really want to end up at some point with a championship.”

Your pre-game runs are a regular part of your routine. What do you get out of pre-game running?

“I have run repetitively probably 18 years as a habit, and just to get out and have fresh air interests me a lot. It clears my head, I think better, I feel like you’re not worthless when you start getting out of shape a little bit. As I get older, I feel like I need it even more. Weather does not intimidate me. I need fresh air. I really love fresh air. It’s been a routine of mine for a long time, and it’s just part of my rhythm to my day, and my own personal habits that I try to stick to.”

